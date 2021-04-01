LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Wireless Receivers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wireless Receivers market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wireless Receivers market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Wireless Receivers market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Wireless Receivers market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Samsung Electronics(Korea), Texas Instruments (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), WiTricity Corporation (US), PowerbyProxi (New Zealand), Qualcomm (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Convenient Power(China) Market Segment by Product Type:

Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers Market Segment by Application: Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wireless Receivers market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Receivers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Receivers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Receivers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Receivers market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Wireless Receivers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

1.2.3 Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wireless Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Tablets

1.3.4 Wearable Devices

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Wireless Receivers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wireless Receivers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Wireless Receivers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wireless Receivers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Receivers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Wireless Receivers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Wireless Receivers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Wireless Receivers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Wireless Receivers Market Restraints 3 Global Wireless Receivers Sales

3.1 Global Wireless Receivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Wireless Receivers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wireless Receivers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wireless Receivers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Wireless Receivers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wireless Receivers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wireless Receivers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Wireless Receivers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Wireless Receivers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wireless Receivers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wireless Receivers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Receivers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wireless Receivers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wireless Receivers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Receivers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Wireless Receivers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wireless Receivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wireless Receivers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Wireless Receivers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wireless Receivers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wireless Receivers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wireless Receivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wireless Receivers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wireless Receivers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Wireless Receivers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wireless Receivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wireless Receivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Wireless Receivers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wireless Receivers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wireless Receivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wireless Receivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wireless Receivers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wireless Receivers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Wireless Receivers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wireless Receivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wireless Receivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Wireless Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Wireless Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Wireless Receivers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Wireless Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Wireless Receivers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Wireless Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Wireless Receivers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Wireless Receivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wireless Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Wireless Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Wireless Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Wireless Receivers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Wireless Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wireless Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Wireless Receivers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Wireless Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wireless Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Wireless Receivers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Wireless Receivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Wireless Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wireless Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Wireless Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Wireless Receivers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Wireless Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Wireless Receivers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Wireless Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Wireless Receivers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Wireless Receivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Wireless Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electronics(Korea)

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Overview

12.1.3 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Recent Developments

12.2 Texas Instruments (US)

12.2.1 Texas Instruments (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Texas Instruments (US) Overview

12.2.3 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.2.5 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Texas Instruments (US) Recent Developments

12.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.3.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.3.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

12.4.1 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.4.2 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Overview

12.4.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.4.5 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.5 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

12.5.1 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Overview

12.5.3 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.5.5 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Recent Developments

12.6 WiTricity Corporation (US)

12.6.1 WiTricity Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 WiTricity Corporation (US) Overview

12.6.3 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.6.5 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 WiTricity Corporation (US) Recent Developments

12.7 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand)

12.7.1 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Corporation Information

12.7.2 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Overview

12.7.3 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.7.5 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Recent Developments

12.8 Qualcomm (US)

12.8.1 Qualcomm (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Qualcomm (US) Overview

12.8.3 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.8.5 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Qualcomm (US) Recent Developments

12.9 TDK Corporation (Japan)

12.9.1 TDK Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 TDK Corporation (Japan) Overview

12.9.3 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.9.5 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 TDK Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

12.10 Convenient Power(China)

12.10.1 Convenient Power(China) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Convenient Power(China) Overview

12.10.3 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers Products and Services

12.10.5 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Convenient Power(China) Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Wireless Receivers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Wireless Receivers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Wireless Receivers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Wireless Receivers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wireless Receivers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wireless Receivers Distributors

13.5 Wireless Receivers Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

