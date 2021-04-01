The wipes market was valued at US$ 13,482.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2030 to reach US$49,507.6 million by 2030.

Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of wipes are commercially available such as baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, and nail polish removal wipes, antibacterial wipes, among others. These wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of wipes is convenience. Using wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust. Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes. The North America region possesses the largest share in the global wipes market. The growth of the wipes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for wipes various end-users such as hotels, educational institutes, and households. Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, and facial wipes is increasing in developed countries such as the US and Canada due to rising concern of health and hygiene among the consumers. Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable wipes is further projected to propel the demand for wipes in the region. The region also has the presence of major Wipes manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., S.C. Johnson & Son, The Clorox Company, and among others.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009981/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wipes Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the wipes market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Market Insights

Growing demand for wipes due to coronavirus outbreak is leading to the growth of wipes market globally

World Health Organization (WHO) announced that COVID-19, the novel form of a disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, as a global pandemic. In December 2019, the outbreak of coronavirus had spread in China and later turned into pandemic causing thousands of deaths across the world. People infected by COVID-19 initially develop mild respiratory symptoms that may aggravate to severe illnesses, such as pneumonia, leading to breathlessness and ultimately resulting in death. As coronavirus is transmitted through contact with an infected person or via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, consumers are focusing on personal hygiene and household cleanliness. Surfaces play a significant role in transmitting pathogens. Hence, preventing surfaces from getting contaminated is important. Disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical sector, hotels and restaurants, schools,and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the coronavirus. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes globally.

Company Profiles

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble

S.C. Johnson & Son

The Clorox Company

Contec Inc.

Diamond Wipes International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Rockline Industries

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Nice-Pak Products, Inc

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009981/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]