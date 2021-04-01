“

The report titled Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wearable Devices in Sports report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wearable Devices in Sports report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wearable Devices in Sports market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Nike, Garmin, Apple, Under Armour, Zepp, Fitbit, Catapult Sports, StretchSense

Market Segmentation by Product: Pedometers

Activity Monitors

Smart Fabrics

Sports & Running Computers

Fitness & Heart Rate Monitors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores



The Wearable Devices in Sports Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wearable Devices in Sports market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wearable Devices in Sports market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wearable Devices in Sports market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wearable Devices in Sports industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wearable Devices in Sports market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wearable Devices in Sports market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wearable Devices in Sports market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pedometers

1.2.3 Activity Monitors

1.2.4 Smart Fabrics

1.2.5 Sports & Running Computers

1.2.6 Fitness & Heart Rate Monitors

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Retail Stores

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Online Stores

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Wearable Devices in Sports Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Wearable Devices in Sports Industry Trends

2.5.1 Wearable Devices in Sports Market Trends

2.5.2 Wearable Devices in Sports Market Drivers

2.5.3 Wearable Devices in Sports Market Challenges

2.5.4 Wearable Devices in Sports Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Wearable Devices in Sports Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wearable Devices in Sports Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Wearable Devices in Sports by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Wearable Devices in Sports Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wearable Devices in Sports as of 2020)

3.4 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wearable Devices in Sports Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wearable Devices in Sports Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wearable Devices in Sports Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wearable Devices in Sports Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wearable Devices in Sports Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wearable Devices in Sports Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Wearable Devices in Sports Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Devices in Sports Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.1.2 Adidas Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Adidas Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.1.5 Adidas Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Adidas Recent Developments

11.2 Nike

11.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nike Overview

11.2.3 Nike Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Nike Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.2.5 Nike Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.3 Garmin

11.3.1 Garmin Corporation Information

11.3.2 Garmin Overview

11.3.3 Garmin Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Garmin Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.3.5 Garmin Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Garmin Recent Developments

11.4 Apple

11.4.1 Apple Corporation Information

11.4.2 Apple Overview

11.4.3 Apple Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Apple Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.4.5 Apple Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Apple Recent Developments

11.5 Under Armour

11.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.5.2 Under Armour Overview

11.5.3 Under Armour Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Under Armour Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.5.5 Under Armour Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.6 Zepp

11.6.1 Zepp Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zepp Overview

11.6.3 Zepp Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Zepp Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.6.5 Zepp Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Zepp Recent Developments

11.7 Fitbit

11.7.1 Fitbit Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fitbit Overview

11.7.3 Fitbit Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Fitbit Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.7.5 Fitbit Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Fitbit Recent Developments

11.8 Catapult Sports

11.8.1 Catapult Sports Corporation Information

11.8.2 Catapult Sports Overview

11.8.3 Catapult Sports Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Catapult Sports Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.8.5 Catapult Sports Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Catapult Sports Recent Developments

11.9 StretchSense

11.9.1 StretchSense Corporation Information

11.9.2 StretchSense Overview

11.9.3 StretchSense Wearable Devices in Sports Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 StretchSense Wearable Devices in Sports Products and Services

11.9.5 StretchSense Wearable Devices in Sports SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 StretchSense Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Wearable Devices in Sports Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Wearable Devices in Sports Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Wearable Devices in Sports Production Mode & Process

12.4 Wearable Devices in Sports Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Wearable Devices in Sports Sales Channels

12.4.2 Wearable Devices in Sports Distributors

12.5 Wearable Devices in Sports Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”