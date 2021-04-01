A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 151 pages, titled as ‘Global Vinpocetine Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players.The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026

Global Vinpocetine Market Overview:

Vinpocetine is a synthetic derivative of the vinca alkaloid vincamine, an extract from the lesser periwinkle plant. Vinpocetine was first isolated from the plant in 1975 by the Hungarian chemist Csaba Szántay. The mass production of the synthetic compound was started in 1978 by the Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter Gedeon. The indications is improvement all symptoms of cerebral infarction and cerebral hemorrhage sequela, cerebrovascular atherosclerosis Some of the key players profiled in the study are Gedeon Richter, Runhong, Sun Pharma, WZT, PUDE, Welman, ZhiTong, Liaoning Zhiying, COVEX, Northeast Pharma and Micro Labs.

On the basis of geography, the market of Vinpocetine has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

