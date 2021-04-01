The proposed Variable Resistor Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Resistors are components of electronic circuits that provide resistance to electrical power or voltage, passing through the circuit or through a particular part of the circuit. Variable resistors are such resistors, the value of which can differ from electrical resistance given. The change in resistance is triggered by a wiper. The resistance value of the variable resistor can be increased or decreased by passing the wiper through the resistor cable. The resistance providing part of the variable resistors is usually made of carbon, tungsten alloys and nickel-chromium, among other materials. These resistors provide protection to electronic devices by avoiding excess power or voltage flow. Upsurge in the use of electronics devices around the world is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

1. Bourns, Inc.

2. Dart Controls

3. Hokuriku Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

4. Novotechnik

5. Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

6. SRT Resistor Technology

7. State Electronics, Inc.

8. TAITRA

9. TE Connectivity

10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The growing demand for electronic devices such as cell phones, computers and automation devices, among others, this in turn, has had a positive effect on the application of variable resistors in such devices, which is driving the growth of the variable resistor market. However, the presence of alternatives as well as high initial cost may restrain the growth of the variable resistor market. Furthermore, growing integration of variable resistors in different automation components and more developments in variable resistors is anticipated to create market opportunities for the variable resistor market during the forecast period.

The “Global Variable Resistor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the variable resistor market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of variable resistor market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global variable resistor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading variable resistor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the variable resistor market.

