Carboxymethyl cellulose is an additive used for improving product & processing characteristics in various fields, such as pharmaceuticals and food. Carboxymethyl cellulose is usually used as its sodium salt, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose is utilized as a viscosity modifier or thickener and used to stabilize emulsions in various products, including consumer goods. Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose forms films that are resistant to greases, oils, and organic solvents. Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose is synthesized through the reaction of chloroacetic acid with cellulose.

Market Key Players:

Akay Organics

Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited

Cipla Limited

CP Kelco

Hunan Sentai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Lupin Laboratories Ltd.

Niran BioChemical

Qingdao Tianya Chemical

SINOCMC CO.,LTD.

The DOW Chemical Company

The sodium carboxymethyl cellulose market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in food & beverages, pharmaceutical & cosmetics, consumer goods, paints, and others. The sodium carboxymethyl cellulose has wider application as medication, and is used to relieve dry, irritated eyes. Carboxymethyl cellulose is further used as a constituent of many non-food products, including toothpaste, personal lubricants, diet pills, laxatives, water-based paints, detergents, and various paper products. Carboxymethyl cellulose is utilized mainly because it is nontoxic, owns high viscosity & is not allergic to humans. Cellulose ethers, like sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, are long-chain polymers. All these factors are creating demand for sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in the market. However, some regulations on this product may restrict the growth of the sodium carboxymethyl cellulose market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the medical sector and consumer goods industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

