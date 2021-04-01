MARKET INTRODUCTION

The shoplifting of merchandise and goods in the retail sector and logistics industries have been a major problem in the retail industry for a long time. Sensormatic labels are label systems based on acousto magnetic and radio frequency technologies that assist stores and retailers in combating theft and shoplifting. They are beneficial in discreetly securing goods of all shapes and sizes while providing quick and consistent deactivation at point-of-sale.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Each year retail operators around the world have to undergo substantial losses to pilferage and shoplifting. In order to avert these losses, retailers, logistics companies, and a number of stores have started to adopt sensormatic labels. The rising adoption rate of sensormatic labeling technology by retail players is anticipated to drive the sensormatic labels in the forecast period. The increasing number of FMCG products featuring smart labels and tags is likely to create a conducive environment for the sensormatic labels as the number of logistic and retail players adopt sensormatic labeling technology to manage and secure their evergrowing inventory. The spread of leading retail and logistic companies to developing countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America is likely to create a conducive environment for the sensormatic label industry in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Sensormatic Labels Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sensormatic labels market with detailed market segmentation by label types, printing technology, end use industry, and geography. The global sensormatic labels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sensormatic labels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global sensormatic labels market is segmented on the basis of label types, printing technology, and end use industry. On the basis of label types, the sensormatic labels market is segmented into EAS labels, RFID labels, sensing labels, and others. The sensormatic labels market on the basis of printing technology is classified into flexographic, digital, gravure, and others. Based on end use industry, the global sensormatic labels market is divided into logistics, food & beverage, cosmetics and personal care, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sensormatic labels market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The sensormatic labels market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sensormatic labels market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the sensormatic labels market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the sensormatic labels market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the sensormatic labels market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for sensormatic labels in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the sensormatic labels market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the sensormatic labels market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Advanced Labelling Systems Ltd

Airsec EAS

ALL-TAG Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Changzhou Yasen Electronic Co.,Ltd

Custom Security Industries Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

MoreRfid

TAGIT S.A.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

