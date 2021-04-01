A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 149 pages, titled as ‘Global Scopolamine Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026

Global Scopolamine Market Overview:

Scopolamine is an alkaloid drug extracted from a plant called henbane used to treat nausea and motion sickness and to further dilate the pupil during ophthalmic procedures. Scopolamine belongs to a class of drugs called anticholinergics. It blocks the activity of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which stimulates the part of the brain that causes nausea and vomiting, involuntary muscle movements in the lungs, gastrointestinal and urinary tracts. Scopolamine reduces the secretion of certain organs in the body, such as the stomach and intestines. Scopolamine also decreases nerve signals that make your stomach vomit. Scopolamine is used to prevent nausea and vomiting from motion sickness or anesthesia during surgery. Scopolamine is also used to treat certain stomach or intestinal problems, muscle cramps, and Parkinson’s-like conditions. An overdose of scopolamine can be fatal. Overdose symptoms may include fever, warmth, vomiting, restlessness or excitement, confusion, hallucinations, weak or shallow breathing, or fits (convulsions). This medicine can cause blurred vision, thinking, and reactions. Scopolamine can reduce sweating, making it more prone to heatstroke. Scopolamine can also dilate the pupils and make the eyes more sensitive to light.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Motion Sickness

Increasing Number of Population Suffering From Stress and Anxiety Disorder

Increased Expenditure on Healthcare

Market Trend

Growth in the Number of Travelers around the Globe

The Growing Medical Tourism for Surgeries

Restraints

Stringent Regulations against the Manufacturing and Marketing of the Drug

Opportunities

Increasing Consumption of Unhealthy Food Leading To Obesity and Other Stomach Related Infections

Diagnostic or Staging Test in the Evaluation of the Cholinergic System

Challenges

Abuse Of Drugs in Various Regions Illegally

Competitive Landscape:

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Baxter International Inc. (United States), GlaxoSmithKline plc. Novartis AG (United Kingdom), Perrigo Company plc. (Dublin), Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Taiwan), Myungmoon Pharma Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Alchem International (India), Phytex Australia (Australia), Centroflora Group (Brazil), Alkaloids of Australia (Australia) and Fine Chemicals Corporation (South Africa). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Vista Medical Ltd. (Canada) and Ohmatex ApS (Denmark). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see Asia Pacific Players to retain maximum share of Global Scopolamine market by 2025. Considering Market by Form, the sub-segment i.e. Tablet will boost the Scopolamine market. Considering Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Hospital Pharmacies will boost the Scopolamine market. Considering Market by Side Effects, the sub-segment i.e. Fatigue will boost the Scopolamine market.

Prescription and nonprescription medications, vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products you are taking or plan to take. Be sure to mention any of the following: antihistamines such as meclizine (Antivert, Bonine, others); medications for anxiety, irritable bowel disease, motion sickness, pain, Parkinson’s disease, seizures or urinary problems; muscle relaxants; sedatives; sleeping pills; tranquilizers; or tricyclic antidepressants such as desipramine (Norpramin), clomipramine (Anafranil), imipramine (Tofranil), and trimipramine (Surmontil) Many other medications may also interact with scopolamine patch, so be sure to tell the doctor about all the medications that are being taken, even those that do not appear.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Scopolamine Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Scopolamine market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Scopolamine Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Display

….Continued

