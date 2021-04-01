Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is an automation control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for controlling industrial processes, monitoring, gathering & analyzing real-time data, and to directly interact with devices such as sensors, and valves. SCADA systems are used to control and monitor physical processes, such as the transmission of electricity, transportation of gas and oil in pipelines, water distribution, traffic lights, etc. To increase productivity, efficiency, agility, quality, and profitability with reduced cost and stay competitive, most of the firms are using SCADA software to operate faster and leaner.

Major Players in This Report Include,

ABB (Switzerland),Schneider Electric SE (France),Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Emerson Electric Co. (United States),General Electric Co. (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Larsen & Toubro (India),Rockwell Automation Inc. (United States),Omron Corporation (Japan)

Global SCADA Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

Types of Products, Applications and Global SCADA Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

What’s Trending in Market:

SCADA Data on Ethernet and IP owing to Reduced Capital Costs and Standardization

SQL and Web-based Applications into SCADA Software

SCADA with Rapid Application Development (RAD) Capabilities

Challenges:

Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks using Cloud Computing through SCADA Applications

Public Health and Safety Concerns

Restraints:

Threat of Unauthorized Access to Control Software by Human Access or Virus Infections

Lack of Concern about Security and Authentication in Design, Deployment, and Operation

Threat of Packet Access to the Network Segments Hosting SCADA Devices

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing security demand and critical infrastructure protection from different industry verticals and rapid industrial and infrastructure development across the globe, has bolstered the demand of the SCADA market.

Need for Maximising Return on Assets through Operational Excellence

Utilization of Automation Results in Reduced Labor Costs and Errors

The Global SCADA Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Monolithic/Stand Alone, Distributed, Networked, Web-based), Application (Industrial Processes, Infrastructure Processes, Facility Processes), Alarm System (System-defined Alarm, User-defined Alarm), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Architecture (Hardware, Software), Technology (Wired, Wireless), End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy and Power, Food and beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive & Transportation, Water and wastewater, Building & Infrastructure, Telecommunication, Others), Functions (Data Acquisitions, Data Communication, Information/Data presentation, Monitoring/Control), Component (Master Terminal Unit (MTU), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Communication Network, Others)

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global SCADA market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The SCADA market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global SCADA market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in SCADA Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global SCADA Market

The report highlights SCADA market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in SCADA market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

