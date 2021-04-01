Global Robotic Refueling System Market: Overview

Global robotics refueling systems market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the rising demand for cost-effective fueling system in industries such as mining and oil and gas. Moreover, implementation of technologies such as automation, IoT, machine learning, and advanced robotics are also expected to fuel the growth of global robotics refueling systems market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

TMR Research’s report on global robotic refueling systems market is highly insightful for the players in the market. The report covers facets such as trends, developments, challenges and opportunities that can be helpful for the players in better decision making. The report also helps the players in enhancing their profit quotient and have a sustainable future in global robotic refueling system market.

Global Robotic Refueling System Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

The market of robotic refueling system is highly fragmented and has an intense competitive scenario. Moreover, various lucrative opportunities such as growing number of mines where autonomous refueling system is heavily required is attracting multiple new players into the market. As a result, the competition is growing even more intense with passing time. Owing to the growing competition, the players of global robotic refueling system market are opting strategies like partnership and acquisition. These strategies are allowing the players to acquire substantial resources to have sustainable future in the global robotic refueling systems market.

Some of the instances of companies adopting such strategies are mentioned below:

In February 2018, SCOTT Technologies announced conditional acquisition of Alvey Group. The acquisition will allow SCOTT Technologies to use the research and development of Alvey Group to enhance the company’s portfolio of robotic refueling systems. This acquisition also allowed SCOTT to build an efficient end-to-end robotic solutions that can strengthen its position in global robotic refueling systems market.

In May 2018, Tansbotics Corporation was acquired by the SCOTT Technologies. The acquisition of the company allowed SCOTT Technologies to produce advanced robotic solutions from scratch using Transbotics’ resources. This helped SCOTT Technologies to have substantial man power and technology to deliver innovative solutions to its customers.

These strategies allowed the players to acquire much required competitive edge over the rivals and maintain their dominance in the global robotic refueling systems market.

Some other players of global robotic refueling systems market are as follow:

SCOTT Technologies

PLUG POWER Inc.

Aerobotix

The Boeing Company

ABB Group

Airbus S.A.S

Global Robotic Refueling Systems Market: Key Drivers

Demand for Flexible Refueling Solutions to Propel Growth of the Market

Due to rapid industrialization across the globe, the demand for solutions making the vehicles ready is growing substantially. Owing to this rising demand, the businesses such as oil and gas, mining, and building and construction are striving for a solution that refuels their vehicle in a hassle-free and cost-effective manner. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of global robotic refueling systems market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Rising Demand for Safety of the Employee in Crunch Spaces to Fuel the Growth of the Market

There are various business verticals where a single spark can ignite a catastrophic fire. In such verticals, employee safety is the prime concern of a business. As a result, businesses are incorporating autonomous systems that can refuel the vehicles in such hazardous environment. Owing to this growing safety concern, the global robotic refueling system is anticipated to grow substantially in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Robotic Refueling Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth amongst all the region of global robotic refueling systems market. The reasons supporting the growth of the market are rising adoption of robotic systems in automobile and power generation industries in countries like India and China. Out the two countries, the China is expected to be the leading contributor to the dominance of Asia Pacific. China is the largest market for robotic solution and has greatest number of thermal power plants that requires robotic refueling systems extensively.

The global robotic refueling systems market is segmented on the basis of:

Fuel Type Gasoline Natural Gas Petrochemicals Others

Payload-carrying Capacity Up to 50 kg 50.01–100.00 kg 100.01–150.00 kg

Vertical Mining Automobile Oil & Gas Aerospace Military & Defense Warehouse & Logistics Marine & Shipping Construction Others



