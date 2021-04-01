LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global RFID Equipment Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global RFID Equipment market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global RFID Equipment market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global RFID Equipment market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global RFID Equipment market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Honeywell, Datalogic, Zebra, Impinj, Fieg Electronics, Unitech, ThingMagic, TSL, Alien Technology, Mojix, AWID, Cipher Lab, Invengo Technology, Sense Technology, Chafon group, CSL, Chinareader Market Segment by Product Type:

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader Market Segment by Application: Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global RFID Equipment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the RFID Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global RFID Equipment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global RFID Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global RFID Equipment market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 RFID Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global RFID Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LF RFID Reader

1.2.3 HF RFID Reader

1.2.4 UHF RFID Reader

1.2.5 MW RFID Reader

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global RFID Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global RFID Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global RFID Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global RFID Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global RFID Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global RFID Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 RFID Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 RFID Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 RFID Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 RFID Equipment Market Restraints 3 Global RFID Equipment Sales

3.1 Global RFID Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global RFID Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global RFID Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top RFID Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top RFID Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top RFID Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top RFID Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top RFID Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top RFID Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global RFID Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global RFID Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top RFID Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top RFID Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RFID Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global RFID Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top RFID Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top RFID Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RFID Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global RFID Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global RFID Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global RFID Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global RFID Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global RFID Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global RFID Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global RFID Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global RFID Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global RFID Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global RFID Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global RFID Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global RFID Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global RFID Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global RFID Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global RFID Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global RFID Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global RFID Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global RFID Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global RFID Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global RFID Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global RFID Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global RFID Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global RFID Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global RFID Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global RFID Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America RFID Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America RFID Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America RFID Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America RFID Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America RFID Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America RFID Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America RFID Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America RFID Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America RFID Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America RFID Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America RFID Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America RFID Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe RFID Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe RFID Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe RFID Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe RFID Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe RFID Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe RFID Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe RFID Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe RFID Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe RFID Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe RFID Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe RFID Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe RFID Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific RFID Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America RFID Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America RFID Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America RFID Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America RFID Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America RFID Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America RFID Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America RFID Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America RFID Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America RFID Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America RFID Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America RFID Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America RFID Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Honeywell

12.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.1.2 Honeywell Overview

12.1.3 Honeywell RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Honeywell RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 Honeywell RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.2 Datalogic

12.2.1 Datalogic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Datalogic Overview

12.2.3 Datalogic RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Datalogic RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Datalogic RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Datalogic Recent Developments

12.3 Zebra

12.3.1 Zebra Corporation Information

12.3.2 Zebra Overview

12.3.3 Zebra RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Zebra RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Zebra RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Zebra Recent Developments

12.4 Impinj

12.4.1 Impinj Corporation Information

12.4.2 Impinj Overview

12.4.3 Impinj RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Impinj RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Impinj RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Impinj Recent Developments

12.5 Fieg Electronics

12.5.1 Fieg Electronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fieg Electronics Overview

12.5.3 Fieg Electronics RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fieg Electronics RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Fieg Electronics RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Fieg Electronics Recent Developments

12.6 Unitech

12.6.1 Unitech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Unitech Overview

12.6.3 Unitech RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Unitech RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Unitech RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Unitech Recent Developments

12.7 ThingMagic

12.7.1 ThingMagic Corporation Information

12.7.2 ThingMagic Overview

12.7.3 ThingMagic RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ThingMagic RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 ThingMagic RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ThingMagic Recent Developments

12.8 TSL

12.8.1 TSL Corporation Information

12.8.2 TSL Overview

12.8.3 TSL RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TSL RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 TSL RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 TSL Recent Developments

12.9 Alien Technology

12.9.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Alien Technology Overview

12.9.3 Alien Technology RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Alien Technology RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Alien Technology RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Alien Technology Recent Developments

12.10 Mojix

12.10.1 Mojix Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mojix Overview

12.10.3 Mojix RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mojix RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Mojix RFID Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Mojix Recent Developments

12.11 AWID

12.11.1 AWID Corporation Information

12.11.2 AWID Overview

12.11.3 AWID RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AWID RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.11.5 AWID Recent Developments

12.12 Cipher Lab

12.12.1 Cipher Lab Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cipher Lab Overview

12.12.3 Cipher Lab RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cipher Lab RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.12.5 Cipher Lab Recent Developments

12.13 Invengo Technology

12.13.1 Invengo Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Invengo Technology Overview

12.13.3 Invengo Technology RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Invengo Technology RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.13.5 Invengo Technology Recent Developments

12.14 Sense Technology

12.14.1 Sense Technology Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sense Technology Overview

12.14.3 Sense Technology RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sense Technology RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.14.5 Sense Technology Recent Developments

12.15 Chafon group

12.15.1 Chafon group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Chafon group Overview

12.15.3 Chafon group RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Chafon group RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.15.5 Chafon group Recent Developments

12.16 CSL

12.16.1 CSL Corporation Information

12.16.2 CSL Overview

12.16.3 CSL RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CSL RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.16.5 CSL Recent Developments

12.17 Chinareader

12.17.1 Chinareader Corporation Information

12.17.2 Chinareader Overview

12.17.3 Chinareader RFID Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Chinareader RFID Equipment Products and Services

12.17.5 Chinareader Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 RFID Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 RFID Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 RFID Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 RFID Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 RFID Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 RFID Equipment Distributors

13.5 RFID Equipment Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

