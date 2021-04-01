Recruiting software is the cost effective tool for hiring solutions for enterprises. Number of passive job seekers are one the rise as LinkedIn puts the figure to 70% and, with over 60% candidates lists online portal as top recruiting channels, the software solution for recruitment has bright scope than it may seem amid question looming large over its efficacy and reliability. Also, netizen millennials want recruitment solutions on the go, with 73% of them found their last position through social media site in United States as of September 2018. Service providers are leaving no stone unturned as key players are adopting concurrent technologies such as predictive analytics and big data to increase their market penetration.

Latest released the research study on Global Recruiting Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Workable Software [United States], Zoho [United States], BambooHR [United States], Ultimate Software [United States], Vincere [Singapore], Lever [United States], CATS Software [United States], Workday [United States], iSmartRecruit [United States], ATS OnDemand [United States].

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Enhanced Communication by Recruiters

Ability of Software to Shortlist Best Suited Candidates with Ease

Market Trend

Growing Adoption for Cost-effective Recruitment Methods

Enterprise Brand Exposure as Software Offer Good Platform

Restraints

Lacks Effectiveness as System may Miss Out Potentially Great Candidates

Dependency on Keywords

Challenges

Chances of Manipulation Through ATS (applicant tracking systems) Filtering Technology

Compliance with Data Protection Acts

The Global Recruiting Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PC, Mobile, Cloud), Application (Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

