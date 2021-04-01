“Global Public Cloud Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” This research report offers PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and Ecosystem analysis of Global Public Cloud Market. Furthermore, the research report covers all the major countries and regions which have a good market scale of different vendors in those regions.

Global Public Cloud Market Overview:

Global Public Cloud Market Report 2021 comes with an extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Public Cloud involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Alibaba

IBM

Salesforce

Rackspace

Tencent

VMWare

Cisco

Oracle

SAP

Verizon

Apprenda

Fujitsu

Above mentioned companies were scrutinized to assess the competitive landscape of the global Public Cloud market. The report provides company profiles of each player. Each profile includes company product portfolio, business overview, company governance, company financials, business strategies, manufacturing locations, and production facilities, company sales, recent developments, and strategic collaborations & partnerships, new product launches, company segments, application diversification, and company strength and weakness analysis.

This Public Cloud market report provides insights on new trade regulations, import-export analysis, industry value chain analysis, market size, consumption, production analysis, capacity analysis, regional and segment market share, product launches, product pipeline analysis, the impact of Covid-19 on supply chain, key regions, untapped markets, patent analysis, product approvals, continuous innovations and developments in the market.

Public Cloud Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

Cloud Management and Security Services

Public Cloud Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Others

Public Cloud Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

The estimated increase in the consumption rate

The expected growth rate of the regional markets

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Table of Contents Includes Major Pointes as follows:

