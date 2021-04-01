“

The report titled Global Planetary Roller Screw Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Planetary Roller Screw market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Planetary Roller Screw market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Planetary Roller Screw market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Planetary Roller Screw market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Planetary Roller Screw report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Planetary Roller Screw report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Planetary Roller Screw market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Planetary Roller Screw market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Planetary Roller Screw market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Planetary Roller Screw market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Planetary Roller Screw market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AB SKF, Rollvis SA, Creative Motion Control, Moog, Inc., Power Jacks Limited, Kugel Motion Limited, Nook Industries, Inc., Bosch Rexroth Group, August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG, Schaeffler AG

Market Segmentation by Product: Standard Planetary Roller Screw

Inverted Roller Screw

Recirculating Roller Screw

Bearing Ring Roller Screw



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Steel Manufacturing

Others



The Planetary Roller Screw Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Planetary Roller Screw market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Planetary Roller Screw market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Planetary Roller Screw market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Planetary Roller Screw industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Planetary Roller Screw market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Planetary Roller Screw market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Planetary Roller Screw market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Planetary Roller Screw Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Standard Planetary Roller Screw

1.2.3 Inverted Roller Screw

1.2.4 Recirculating Roller Screw

1.2.5 Bearing Ring Roller Screw

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Steel Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Planetary Roller Screw Industry Trends

2.4.2 Planetary Roller Screw Market Drivers

2.4.3 Planetary Roller Screw Market Challenges

2.4.4 Planetary Roller Screw Market Restraints

3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales

3.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Planetary Roller Screw Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Planetary Roller Screw Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Planetary Roller Screw Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Planetary Roller Screw Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Planetary Roller Screw Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Planetary Roller Screw Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Planetary Roller Screw Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Roller Screw Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AB SKF

12.1.1 AB SKF Corporation Information

12.1.2 AB SKF Overview

12.1.3 AB SKF Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AB SKF Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.1.5 AB SKF Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 AB SKF Recent Developments

12.2 Rollvis SA

12.2.1 Rollvis SA Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rollvis SA Overview

12.2.3 Rollvis SA Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rollvis SA Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.2.5 Rollvis SA Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Rollvis SA Recent Developments

12.3 Creative Motion Control

12.3.1 Creative Motion Control Corporation Information

12.3.2 Creative Motion Control Overview

12.3.3 Creative Motion Control Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Creative Motion Control Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.3.5 Creative Motion Control Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Creative Motion Control Recent Developments

12.4 Moog, Inc.

12.4.1 Moog, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Moog, Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Moog, Inc. Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Moog, Inc. Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.4.5 Moog, Inc. Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Moog, Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Power Jacks Limited

12.5.1 Power Jacks Limited Corporation Information

12.5.2 Power Jacks Limited Overview

12.5.3 Power Jacks Limited Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Power Jacks Limited Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.5.5 Power Jacks Limited Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Power Jacks Limited Recent Developments

12.6 Kugel Motion Limited

12.6.1 Kugel Motion Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kugel Motion Limited Overview

12.6.3 Kugel Motion Limited Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kugel Motion Limited Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.6.5 Kugel Motion Limited Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kugel Motion Limited Recent Developments

12.7 Nook Industries, Inc.

12.7.1 Nook Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nook Industries, Inc. Overview

12.7.3 Nook Industries, Inc. Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nook Industries, Inc. Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.7.5 Nook Industries, Inc. Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nook Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Bosch Rexroth Group

12.8.1 Bosch Rexroth Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bosch Rexroth Group Overview

12.8.3 Bosch Rexroth Group Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bosch Rexroth Group Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.8.5 Bosch Rexroth Group Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Bosch Rexroth Group Recent Developments

12.9 August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG

12.9.1 August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG Corporation Information

12.9.2 August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG Overview

12.9.3 August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.9.5 August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG Recent Developments

12.10 Schaeffler AG

12.10.1 Schaeffler AG Corporation Information

12.10.2 Schaeffler AG Overview

12.10.3 Schaeffler AG Planetary Roller Screw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Schaeffler AG Planetary Roller Screw Products and Services

12.10.5 Schaeffler AG Planetary Roller Screw SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Schaeffler AG Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Planetary Roller Screw Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Planetary Roller Screw Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Planetary Roller Screw Production Mode & Process

13.4 Planetary Roller Screw Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Planetary Roller Screw Sales Channels

13.4.2 Planetary Roller Screw Distributors

13.5 Planetary Roller Screw Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”