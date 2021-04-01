MARKET INTRODUCTION

PET preforms are intermediate products that are later blown into polyethylene terephthalate containers using the injection molding process. They may vary in neck finish, color, weight, and shape and are customized to suit the needs of the customer. The weight of PET preform depends on the final bottle or container’s desired volume. PET preforms are used for manufacturing bottles, jars, containers, and other vessels used in packing, storing and transporting mineral water, carbonated beverages, juices, beers, dairy products, baby food, edible oil, mayonnaise, sauces, ketchup, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Soaring demands for a single-serve beverage has augmented the consumption of PET preforms. PET preforms are inexpensive packaging solutions that are increasingly being adopted by the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) manufacturers to bottle and pack carbonated drinks, edible oils, detergents, and other domestic goods. In recent times the upsurge in the consumption of bottled and mineral water has brightened the prospects for PET preform manufacturers across the world. Poor water supply and water scarcity have aggravated the sales of packaged water and subsequently opened opportunities for PET preform manufacturers. However, the implementation of the ban on the use of single-use plastic has negatively impacted the PET preforms industry and is likely to hinder the growth of the PET preforms market to some extent.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global PET Preforms Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the PET preforms market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global PET preforms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading PET preforms market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global PET preforms market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the PET preforms market is segmented into Type 1 (Carbonated Bpf/Carbonated PCO/PCO), Type 2 (Alaska/Bericap/Crown Obrist/Others), Type 3 (CTC/Oil Bericap/Special Oriented/Others) , Type 4 (Bericap/PCO/Hexalite/Affaba & Ferrari/Others), and Type 5 (29-23/29-23 Special/Din 28-410). The PET preforms market on the basis of application is classified into carbonated soft drinks, water, food, non-carbonated drinks, cosmetics and chemicals , pharma and liquor, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global PET preforms market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The PET preforms market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the PET preforms market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the PET preforms market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the PET preforms market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the PET preforms market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for PET preforms in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the PET preforms market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the PET preforms market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co Kg (ALPLA)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Koksan Pet Packaging Industry Co.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Industries

Resilux NV

Retal Industries Ltd.

Societe Generale Des Techniques (SGT)

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited.

