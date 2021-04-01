The personal care wipes market was valued at US$ 10,843.67 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$16,914.56 million by 2027.

Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of personal care wipes are commercially available such as baby personal care wipes, makeup removal personal care wipes, cooling personal care wipes, perfume personal care wipes, body personal care wipes, medical personal care wipes, general cleaning personal care wipes, intimate personal care wipes, nail polish removal personal care wipes, and antibacterial personal care wipes. These personal care wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of personal care wipes is convenience. Using personal care wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the overall growth of the economy, growing population, increasing awareness on health & hygiene, changing demographics in terms of consumer life style, and booming consumer goods industry. China and Japan are the leading countries in APAC owing to the increasing population. Improved lifestyle and growing economy are some of the other key dynamics contributing to the growth of the personal care wipes market. The monetary prosperity in Asia Pacific, improving living standards, higher disposable income, and developing interest in health and wellbeing has been the main elements driving the personal care wipes market growth. Personal care wipes made up of natural ingredients are mainly utilized in present days, particularly for babies and kids. Ceaseless help coupled with reinforcement crusades from associations of the CDC, FDA, and WHO, about the need for sanitation and healthy living style further adds to this market potential. The rising impact of social media and online commercials has presented individuals with the ongoing patterns of trends of personal care and hygiene, which is quickening the utilization of personal care wipes among customers. This permits individuals to get exposed to information in regards to cleansers and healthy lifestyles.

Effect of COVID-19 Upon Personal Care Wipes Market

COVID-19outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global consumer goods industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions such as factories shutdown, supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.

Market Insights

Introduction of New and Improved Variety of Wipes

In personal care industry, wipes are looked upon as easy and unique solutions to promote the health and hygiene of the skin. Over the last year, the wipes makers are involved in introduction of a variety of new products through strong research and development strategy. It has become significant to cater to consumer’s convenience through technology so as to establish strong market position. With the shift in consumer lifestyle and rise in disposable income, consumers are shifting to improved products to suit specific skin requirements.With the rising adoption of personal care wipes, manufacturers are looking forward to production of unique form of wipes. These include wipes for feminine hygiene and moist toilet wipes. Additionally, various companies are coming up with their latest fruit and veggie-laced wipes products or limited edition wipes. These wipes are quite soft, durable and possesses optimal cleaning properties. For instance, now-a-days, the demand for coconut-scented wipes is rising. These wipes finds application on the body, face, neck and hands and are suitable for dry skin types. These wipes help to nourish and intensely moisturizes the skin. Moreover, blueberries cleansing facial wipes and cucumbers hypoallergenic facial wipes are also being introduced to suit specific skin needs. Moreover, new and innovative form of wipes are introduced such as flavored wipes, personal hygiene, pre-moistened facial cleansing, disinfecting, and smoke wipes which is expected to propel the growth of personal care wipes market.

Company Profiles

Body Wipe Company

Diamond Wipes International

Edgewell Personal Care

Johnson and Johnson

Kimberly Clark Corporation

La Fresh

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Rockline Industries

Unicharm International

