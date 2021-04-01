“

The report titled Global Performance Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Performance Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Performance Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Performance Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Performance Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Performance Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Performance Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Performance Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Performance Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Performance Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Performance Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Performance Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Under armour, Nike, Adidas, VF, Lululemon, Columbia, Puma, Arc’teryx, FILA, Patagonia, 5.11 Tactical, Vista Outdoor

Market Segmentation by Product: Synthetic, Cotton, Wool

Cotton

Wool



Market Segmentation by Application: Sports Wear, Protective Clothing

Protective Clothing



The Performance Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Performance Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Performance Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Performance Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Performance Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Performance Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Performance Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Performance Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Performance Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Synthetic

1.2.3 Cotton

1.2.4 Wool

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Performance Apparel Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Sports Wear

1.3.3 Protective Clothing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Performance Apparel Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Performance Apparel Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Performance Apparel Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Performance Apparel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Performance Apparel Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Performance Apparel Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Performance Apparel Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Performance Apparel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Performance Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Performance Apparel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Performance Apparel Industry Trends

2.5.1 Performance Apparel Market Trends

2.5.2 Performance Apparel Market Drivers

2.5.3 Performance Apparel Market Challenges

2.5.4 Performance Apparel Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Performance Apparel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Performance Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Performance Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Performance Apparel Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Performance Apparel by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Performance Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Performance Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Performance Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Performance Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Performance Apparel as of 2020)

3.4 Global Performance Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Performance Apparel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Performance Apparel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Performance Apparel Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Performance Apparel Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Performance Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Performance Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Performance Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Performance Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Performance Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Performance Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Performance Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Performance Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Performance Apparel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Performance Apparel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Performance Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Performance Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Performance Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Performance Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Performance Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Performance Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Performance Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Performance Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Performance Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Performance Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Performance Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Performance Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Performance Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Performance Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Performance Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Performance Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Performance Apparel Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Performance Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Performance Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Performance Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Performance Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Performance Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Performance Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Performance Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Performance Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Performance Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Performance Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Performance Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Performance Apparel Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Performance Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Performance Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Performance Apparel Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Performance Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Performance Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Performance Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Performance Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Performance Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Performance Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Performance Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Performance Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Performance Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Performance Apparel Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Performance Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Performance Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Performance Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Under armour

11.1.1 Under armour Corporation Information

11.1.2 Under armour Overview

11.1.3 Under armour Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Under armour Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.1.5 Under armour Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Under armour Recent Developments

11.2 Nike

11.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nike Overview

11.2.3 Nike Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Nike Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.2.5 Nike Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.3 Adidas

11.3.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.3.2 Adidas Overview

11.3.3 Adidas Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Adidas Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.3.5 Adidas Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Adidas Recent Developments

11.4 VF

11.4.1 VF Corporation Information

11.4.2 VF Overview

11.4.3 VF Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 VF Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.4.5 VF Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 VF Recent Developments

11.5 Lululemon

11.5.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lululemon Overview

11.5.3 Lululemon Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Lululemon Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.5.5 Lululemon Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Lululemon Recent Developments

11.6 Columbia

11.6.1 Columbia Corporation Information

11.6.2 Columbia Overview

11.6.3 Columbia Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Columbia Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.6.5 Columbia Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Columbia Recent Developments

11.7 Puma

11.7.1 Puma Corporation Information

11.7.2 Puma Overview

11.7.3 Puma Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Puma Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.7.5 Puma Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Puma Recent Developments

11.8 Arc’teryx

11.8.1 Arc’teryx Corporation Information

11.8.2 Arc’teryx Overview

11.8.3 Arc’teryx Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Arc’teryx Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.8.5 Arc’teryx Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Arc’teryx Recent Developments

11.9 FILA

11.9.1 FILA Corporation Information

11.9.2 FILA Overview

11.9.3 FILA Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 FILA Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.9.5 FILA Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 FILA Recent Developments

11.10 Patagonia

11.10.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

11.10.2 Patagonia Overview

11.10.3 Patagonia Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Patagonia Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.10.5 Patagonia Performance Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Patagonia Recent Developments

11.11 5.11 Tactical

11.11.1 5.11 Tactical Corporation Information

11.11.2 5.11 Tactical Overview

11.11.3 5.11 Tactical Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 5.11 Tactical Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.11.5 5.11 Tactical Recent Developments

11.12 Vista Outdoor

11.12.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vista Outdoor Overview

11.12.3 Vista Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Vista Outdoor Performance Apparel Products and Services

11.12.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Performance Apparel Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Performance Apparel Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Performance Apparel Production Mode & Process

12.4 Performance Apparel Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Performance Apparel Sales Channels

12.4.2 Performance Apparel Distributors

12.5 Performance Apparel Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

