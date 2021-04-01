MARKET INTRODUCTION

Parenteral packaging is the process of packaging parenteral or injectables solutions to keep their therapeutic effectiveness intact till the point of administration. Parental packaging is necessary to protect drugs from contamination and ensure that they are administered to patients in an aseptic manner. The parenteral packaging market is segmented into plastic & polymer, glass, and others based on material type. Plastic and polymer packaging material is more durable than the glass used for parenteral packaging. Eco-friendly materials such as bioplastics made from plants, sugar bagasse, forest wood, recycled plastic, and palm leaf are also used for parenteral packaging.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Factors driving the growth of the parenteral products packaging market are the growing number of surgical procedures, coupled with rising chronic disease cases such as diabetes and cancer. However, the limited availability of raw materials and instability in the price of raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing recent advancements in the routes of drug administration and rising investments by major market players in parenteral products packaging is anticipated to boost the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Parenteral Products Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of parenteral products packaging market with detailed market segmentation by product type, raw material, application and end user. The parenteral products packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in parenteral products packaging market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Parenteral Products Packaging Market

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Unilife Corporation Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Ypsomed Holding AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

SiO2 Medical Products

Terumo Corporation

Ompi Stevanato Group

Berry Plastics Corporation

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Owens-Illinois

RPC Group

Graphic Packaging Group.

Stevanato Group

Nipro Corporation

Catalent, Inc.

UDG Healthcare plc

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The parenteral products packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and packaging type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as bags and bottles, ampoules, vials, prefilled syringes & cartridges, and ready-to-mix-systems. On the basis of material type, the market is categorized as glass, plastic and polymer, poly vinyl chloride (PVC), and polyolefin. On the basis of packaging type, the market is categorized as small-volume parenteral and large-volume parenteral

The report analyzes factors affecting parenteral products packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the parenteral products packaging market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in parenteral products packaging market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

