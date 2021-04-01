Onychomycosis Market

DelveInsight’s “Onychomycosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Onychomycosis , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Onychomycosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Onychomycosis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Onychomycosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Onychomycosis market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Onychomycosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nail, is the most common nail infection worldwide, causing discoloration and thickening of the affected nail plate.

What are Onychomycosis causes?

Onychomycosis was initially thought to be caused by dermatophytes predominantly; however, new research has revealed that mixed infections and those caused by nondermatophyte molds (NDMs) are more prevalent than thought previously, especially in warmer climates.

How has Onychomycosis affected population?

Onychomycosis Epidemiology

The prevalent population of Onychomycosis in the United States was found to be 35,829,110 in 2017.

in 2017. The total Onychomycosis prevalent cases were highest in the United States, followed by Japan and France. Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases among the 7MM.

Adults and elderly are more likely to suffer from Onychomycosis when compared to children and adolescents.

Onychomycosis Market

According to DelveInsight, the Onychomycosis market was estimated to be USD 3842.6 million in 2017, which is anticipated to increase by 2030.

Among EU5 countries, France had the highest market size, with USD 428.4 Million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of onychomycosis with USD 52.1 Million in 2017.

How many key players are involved in developing Onychomycosis therapies?

Pfizer, Bausch Health, Sato Pharmaceutical, Eisai, Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Meiji Seika Pharma, NovaBiotics, Hallux, and many others are involved in developing Onychomycosis therapies.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Onychomycosis , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Onychomycosis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Onychomycosis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Onychomycosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Onychomycosis market

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Onychomycosis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Onychomycosis

4. Onychomycosis : Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Onychomycosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Onychomycosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Onychomycosis : Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Onychomycosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Onychomycosis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Onychomycosis Treatment and Management

8.2. Onychomycosis Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Onychomycosis Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

13. Onychomycosis : Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Onychomycosis Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Onychomycosis Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Onychomycosis Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Onychomycosis Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Onychomycosis Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Onychomycosis Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Onychomycosis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Onychomycosis Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Onychomycosis Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Onychomycosis

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

