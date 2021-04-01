Oleic Acid Market report covers overviews, summaries, market dynamics, competitive analysis and various strategies of key players to maintain in the global market. In addition to this, we also cover details about various clients, which are the most important elements in the industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 with the help of past and current market values.

Oleic acid is abundantly found in olive oil. This monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) is acquiring popularity, since it acts as a regulator of the body’s immune function. Also, oleic acid serves as a substitute to dietary saturated fat, which helps reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in individuals. Thus, individuals with cholesterol issues are opting for olive oil, and companies in the oleic acid market are also growing their production capacities of olive oil.

Market Key Players:

Berg + Schmidt

Eastman Chemical Company

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd

Godrej Industries

Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd.

Kraton Corp.

Oleon NV

VVF L.L.C.

White Group Public Co.,Ltd

Wilmar International Limited

The oleic acid market has witnessed significant growth due to the growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products across the globe. Moreover, growing customer inclination toward exotic plant-based products is creating value grab provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the oleic acid market. However, high consumption of omega-6 content are projected to hamper the overall growth of the oleic acid market in the forecast period.

