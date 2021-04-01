Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "Nordic Beverage Packaging Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "Nordic Beverage Packaging Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the Nordic Beverage Packaging companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

Nordic beverage packaging market garnered a revenue of USD 2.23 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 3.12 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

Trensums Food AB

Altia Plc

Danish Bottling Company A/S

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Alcoa Corporation

Kulleborn & Stenström

Refresco Group

Synvina

ELOPAK

Sonoco Products Company

The research report on the Nordic Beverage Packaging market has the impact of COVID-19 on the Nordic Beverage Packaging market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the Nordic Beverage Packaging market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the Nordic Beverage Packaging market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. Nordic Beverage Packaging market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

Nordic Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation:

Nordic Beverage Packaging Market, By Material (2016-2027)

Plastic

Conventional

Bioplastics

Paper

Glass

Metal

Others

Nordic Beverage Packaging Market, By Product (2016-2027)

Cans

Bottles & Jars

Pouches

Cartons

Others

Nordic Beverage Packaging Market, By Application (2016-2027)

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Nordic Beverage Packaging Market, Country (2016-2027)