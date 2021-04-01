The Neuromodulation market was valued at US$ 7,613.45 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,333.98 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%during 2020–2027.
Neurological disorders such as cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease can be treated with the help of neuromodulation that is performed by using various devices or infusing drugs. Devices used in neuromodulation involve the application of electrodes to the spinal cord, brain, or peripheral nerves.
Top Vendors of Neuromodulation Market :-
Abbott
Boston Scientific Corporation
Medtronic
NeuroPace, Inc.
NeuroSigma, Inc.
NEVRO CORP.
Synapse Biomedical Inc.
Soterix Medical Inc
Integer Holdings Corporation
Magstim
By Technology
- External (Non-Invasive) Neuromodulation
- Respiratory Electrical Stimulation
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Internal Neuromodulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation
- Gastric Electrical Stimulation
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
By Application
- Chronic Pain Management
- Failed Back Syndrome
- Epilepsy
- Tremor
- Incontinence
- Depression
- Dystonia
- Gastroparesis
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Migraine
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Healthcare
Furthermore, it takes a closer look at various norms, government policies, rules, and regulations. This research has been done with proven research methodologies like qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. Different info graphics have been used while curating the report of the global Neuromodulation Market. The report profiles a few of the companies operating in the global market.
Global Neuromodulation Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Neuromodulation Market Forecast
