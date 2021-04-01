MARKET INTRODUCTION

Microalbumin reagents are used to diagnose the serum albumin level in the body. A majority of microalbumin reagents used to check the glomerular filtration rate of the kidney.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Microalbumin Test market is driving due to increasing demand for diagnostic and treatment services for chronic diseases, growing prevalence of diabetes. However, less awareness of the people about the kidney function test in several Asian and African countries is expected to hamper the growth of the global Microalbumin Test market. Moreover, increasing demand for the self-testing kits for the home care settings is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Microalbumin Test Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Microalbumin Test market with detailed market segmentation by product, indication and end user. The Microalbumin Test market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Microalbumin Test market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Microalbumin Test Market

Roche

Abbott

Danaher

Siemens

Nova Biomedical

ARKRAY

OPTI Medical

ACON Laboratories

Sysmex

77 Elektronika

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The microalbumin test market is segmented based on product, indication and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into analyzer, reagent kit, control kit, micro-cuvettes, test strips. Based on indication, the market is segmented into kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure. Based on end user, the market is segmented into, hospitals, diagnostics laboratories.

