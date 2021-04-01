The medical plastics market was valued at US$ 24,671.82 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 44,669.63 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical plastics are made from a huge number of macromolecules. These plastics are utilized to produce consistent and safe instruments in the healthcare industry. They are remarkably long-lasting, supple, and economical. The performance, sterility, and quality of the medical devices are a major factor for market expansion. Medical plastics find a broad range of applications in diagnostic instruments, implants, disposables, drug delivery devices, surgical instruments, syringes, and catheters. The global population is projected to increase in the coming years. With the increasing population, diseases and infections are rampantly overspreading through several mediums. The rising geriatric population further enhances the development of the healthcare sector.

The global medical plastics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% during 2020–2027. The rapid growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to growing demand for medical plastics due to its applications in medical disposables, prosthetics, medical instruments and tools, and drug delivery.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, France, and Germany, are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, ~7,482,952 confirmed cases and ~419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns called in several countries. Chemicals and materials is one the world’s major industries. It is suffering from serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries. The suspension of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemicals and materials. The overall market collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also affecting the global medical plastics market growth.

Market Insights

Numerous Advantages Offered by Plastics in Medical Devices Favor Market Growth Globally

Disposable plastics syringes, new heart valves, blood bags, and several medical devices are made of plastics material. To compete with the rising concerns in regard to methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and alike high-tech polymers, hospital-borne staph infections, and antimicrobial plastics have been developed. These plastics repel and kill most of the bacteria, even on high-touch surfaces, and prevent infections. In addition, antimicrobial plastics have a very high efficiency of killing bacteria even when surfaces are not regularly cleaned. This way, use of high-tech polymers and antimicrobial plastics in medical devices helps reduce the risk of disease to patients. Owing to high impact resistance and thermal stability, engineering plastics are widely replacing wood or any other material used as a handle for surgical instruments. Furthermore, plastics need less maintenance and less frequent sterilization. Manufacturers are shifting from wood and metal to engineering plastics such as POM owing to its superior performance, low price, non-hygroscopic property, and good machinability.

