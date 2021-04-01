MARKET INTRODUCTION

Medical disinfectant wipes comprise of agents such as radiation, heat, or chemicals that helps to neutralize or inhibit the growth of disease carrying microorganisms. The disinfectant wipes with activated agents are used in medical and healthcare settings to slow-down or kill the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The medical disinfectant wipes market is driving due to the factors such as increasing consumer awareness with respect to hygiene and advantages of sterilization. Moreover, the launch of new and innovative products in the category are likely to offer new opportunities for market players.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical disinfectant wipes market with detailed market segmentation by type, usability, material, level of disinfection, and end user. The medical disinfectant wipes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in medical disinfectant wipes market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market

Reckitt Benckiser

Kimberly-Clark

The Clorox Company

The Claire Manufacturing Company

Parker Laboratories

3M

GAMA Healthcare

CleanWell

Pal International

STERIS

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The medical disinfectant wipes market is segmented on the basis of type, usability, material, level of disinfection, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into alcohol-free disinfectant wipes, and alcohol disinfectant wipes. Based on usability, the market is segmented disposable and non-disposable. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into textile fibre wipes, virgin fibres, and advanced fibres. Based on level of disinfection, the market is segmented into high, intermediate and low. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, clinical laboratories, rehabilitation centers, health hubs, food and beverages companies, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, cosmetic industry, home care, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the medical disinfectant wipes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical disinfectant wipes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical disinfectant wipes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the medical disinfectant wipes market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in medical disinfectant wipes market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

