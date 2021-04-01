Personal care and beauty products for the masses are among the top consumer goods sold in the world. Manufacturers of mass beauty & personal care products are focused in keeping the traction of their offerings high while competing with high-priced premium product line. With advanced technologies in production of cosmetics, and rising use of organic materials, the global mass beauty & personal care products market is expected to witness a vigorous expansion in the years to come.

Fact.MR has published a forecast study on the global mass beauty & personal care products market, assessing the market’s growth for the decadal period, 2017-2022. In 2017, the global sales of mass beauty & personal care products are pegged to harvest over US$ 294 Bn in revenues. Through improved formulas, mass beauty & personal care products available in the market are becoming more effective, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Key Report Highlights

Taking into account the vast consumer population concentrated in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, the demand for mass beauty & personal care products is expected to remain high in this region. The demand for mass beauty & personal care products in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is also expected to remain high. Manufacturers of such products will view this region lucrative, pertaining to high disposable incomes & upscale lifestyles of consumers there. North America’s mass beauty & personal care products market is also expected to remain at the forefront of global expansion. The report underlines the preference for skin care products in the global mass beauty & personal care products market. Manufacturers and consumer, alike, are showing greater inclination towards skin care products for masses. With an approximate 30% share, these products will procure a dominant share on the global market revenues for mass beauty & personal care products through 2022. Supermarkets or hypermarkets from around the world will be observed as leading sales channel for mass beauty & personal care products. While these sales outlets will collectively account for more than 38% share in 2017, the global sales of mass beauty & personal care products through retail chains is slated to be relatively higher. Retail chains will be the largest sales channel for mass beauty & personal care products over the forecast period. E-commerce is also expected to boost its presence on sales of mass beauty & personal care products in the global market, and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR.

Companies such as Loreal Group, Procter And Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Avon, Unilever, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido, Kao Corporation, Revlon, and Mary Kay are profiled in the report as key players of the global mass beauty & personal care products market.