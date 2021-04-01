This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market. The authors of the report segment the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
Abbott, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Accriva, Terumo, BioMerieux, Diasorin, Roche, Danaher Corporation, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cavidi, Cepheid, Diaxonhit, Eiken Chemical, EMD Millipore, Epitope Diagnostic, Euroimmun, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Hologic, Immunetics, InBios International
Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market.
Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product
Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits
Prescription-based Testing Kits
Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application
Bacterial Infections
Fungal Infection
Virus Infection
Cardiovascular Infection
Gastrointestinal Infection
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection
Central Nervous System Infection
Other
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits
1.4.3 Prescription-based Testing Kits
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Bacterial Infections
1.5.3 Fungal Infection
1.5.4 Virus Infection
1.5.5 Cardiovascular Infection
1.5.6 Gastrointestinal Infection
1.5.7 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Infection
1.5.8 Central Nervous System Infection
1.5.9 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Revenue in 2019
3.3 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Abbott
13.1.1 Abbott Company Details
13.1.2 Abbott Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Abbott Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
13.2 Siemens
13.2.1 Siemens Company Details
13.2.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Siemens Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.3 GE Healthcare
13.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
13.3.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 GE Healthcare Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
13.4 Accriva
13.4.1 Accriva Company Details
13.4.2 Accriva Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Accriva Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.4.4 Accriva Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Accriva Recent Development
13.5 Terumo
13.5.1 Terumo Company Details
13.5.2 Terumo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Terumo Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.5.4 Terumo Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Terumo Recent Development
13.6 BioMerieux
13.6.1 BioMerieux Company Details
13.6.2 BioMerieux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 BioMerieux Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.6.4 BioMerieux Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 BioMerieux Recent Development
13.7 Diasorin
13.7.1 Diasorin Company Details
13.7.2 Diasorin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Diasorin Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.7.4 Diasorin Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Diasorin Recent Development
13.8 Roche
13.8.1 Roche Company Details
13.8.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Roche Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.8.4 Roche Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Roche Recent Development
13.9 Danaher Corporation
13.9.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details
13.9.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Danaher Corporation Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.9.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development
13.10 BD
13.10.1 BD Company Details
13.10.2 BD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 BD Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
13.10.4 BD Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 BD Recent Development
13.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories
10.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
10.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
13.12 Cavidi
10.12.1 Cavidi Company Details
10.12.2 Cavidi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Cavidi Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.12.4 Cavidi Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Cavidi Recent Development
13.13 Cepheid
10.13.1 Cepheid Company Details
10.13.2 Cepheid Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Cepheid Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.13.4 Cepheid Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Cepheid Recent Development
13.14 Diaxonhit
10.14.1 Diaxonhit Company Details
10.14.2 Diaxonhit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Diaxonhit Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.14.4 Diaxonhit Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Diaxonhit Recent Development
13.15 Eiken Chemical
10.15.1 Eiken Chemical Company Details
10.15.2 Eiken Chemical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Eiken Chemical Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.15.4 Eiken Chemical Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Eiken Chemical Recent Development
13.16 EMD Millipore
10.16.1 EMD Millipore Company Details
10.16.2 EMD Millipore Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 EMD Millipore Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.16.4 EMD Millipore Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 EMD Millipore Recent Development
13.17 Epitope Diagnostic
10.17.1 Epitope Diagnostic Company Details
10.17.2 Epitope Diagnostic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Epitope Diagnostic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.17.4 Epitope Diagnostic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Epitope Diagnostic Recent Development
13.18 Euroimmun
10.18.1 Euroimmun Company Details
10.18.2 Euroimmun Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Euroimmun Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.18.4 Euroimmun Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Euroimmun Recent Development
13.19 Gold Standard Diagnostics
10.19.1 Gold Standard Diagnostics Company Details
10.19.2 Gold Standard Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Gold Standard Diagnostics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.19.4 Gold Standard Diagnostics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Gold Standard Diagnostics Recent Development
13.20 Hologic
10.20.1 Hologic Company Details
10.20.2 Hologic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Hologic Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.20.4 Hologic Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Hologic Recent Development
13.21 Immunetics
10.21.1 Immunetics Company Details
10.21.2 Immunetics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Immunetics Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.21.4 Immunetics Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Immunetics Recent Development
13.22 InBios International
10.22.1 InBios International Company Details
10.22.2 InBios International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 InBios International Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Introduction
10.22.4 InBios International Revenue in Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 InBios International Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
