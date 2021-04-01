Industrial coatings are engineered to provide protective and functional properties to the substrate. Most industrial coatings are formulated to protect against corrosion and wear of concrete and steel. Some industrial coatings are also applied to lower susceptibility to fire and other hazards. In addition, industrial coatings extend the durability of the material eliminating the need for replacement, thereby, saving time and costs.

The structure of the Industrial Coatings Market report can be categorized into following sections:

The global industrial coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology, resin and end-user industry.

Based on technology, the market is segmented as powder coatings, solvent-borne coatings, water-borne coatings, radiation cured coatings and others.

On the basis of resin, the market is segmented as acrylics, epoxy, polyurethane (PU), polyester and others.

The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as aerospace, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, general industrial, marine, wood and others.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Industrial Coatings Market Research include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial Coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Industrial Coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

