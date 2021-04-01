Hyper-converged systems are software-defined systems that incorporate all of the components of a conventional datacentre, such as storage, compute, networking, and management, in order to simplify and scale data centres. HCI systems’ built-in technologies allow ease of use and software-defined storage, resulting in increased scalability and resource efficiency. Hyper-convergence infrastructure has gained a lot of traction recently among businesses because of its ability to simplify the implementation of new workloads, simplify infrastructure management, and reduce infrastructure costs. The HCI architecture is developed for a pay-as-you-go cost model and the ability to scale incrementally, which has aided the market’s growth. Since it provides integrated stack systems, integrated networking systems, and integrated reference architectures, business-critical applications that are currently deployed on three-tier IT infrastructure can migrate to hyperconverged infrastructure.

Latest released the research study on Global Hyper-Converged Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hyper-Converged Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hyper-Converged Systems. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dell EMC (United States), Nutanix (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Huawei (China), NetApp (United States) VMware (United States) Pivot3 (United States), Scale Computing (United States), Startoscale (United States), DataCore (United States), Maxta (United States) and Microsoft (United States).

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Data Protection and Data Recovery

Rising Adoption among Organizations to Reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX)

Market Trend

Introduction of Hybrid Multi Cloud Systems

Opportunities

Rising Investments in Data Centre Infrastructures

Acceptance of Hybrid Cloud to Facilitate Adoption of Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI)

Challenges

Fear of Vendor Lock in or Customer Lock in

The Global Hyper-Converged Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Virtualization and VDI, Data Centre Consolidation, Remote Office / Branch Office (ROBO), Backup and DR, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others)

….

….

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Hyper-Converged Systems Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

