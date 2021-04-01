As the need for removing excess of amniotic fluid arises, demand for amniocentesis needles in the healthcare industry is projected to remain high. In addition, prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes among the pregnant women is projected to impact the global market growth of amniocentesis needle positively. Fact.MR states that the global market of amniocentesis needle is projected to reflect a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Growth of the global amniocentesis needle market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic growth. Excess of amniotic fluid among the pregnant women can hinder the development of the babies. Increasing instance of increasing amniotic fluid among the pregnant women is mainly attributed to growing prevalence of various diseases. Prevalence of various diseases and disorders among the pregnant women leads to growing number of complicated cases, which can impact health of the babies in significantly. As a practice of breathing, the babies consume amniotic fluid during the developmental phase. However, excessive consumption of the amniotic fluid by the babies can impact the development of their brain and adversely impact their health. Growing need to maintain a balance and ensure adequate consumption of the amniotic fluid by the babies during the development phase has led the doctors and healthcare professionals to look for enhanced solutions. As the requirement to remove excessive amount of amniotic fluid arises, demand for the amniocentesis needles is projected to increase among the healthcare professionals significantly.

In addition, growing need to ensure good health and development of the babies during the development phase has led the healthcare professionals to conduct various procedures to check the level of amniotic fluid surrounding the baby. In order to check the level of amniotic fluid among the pregnant women has led to an upsurge in demand for amniocentesis needles in the healthcare industry significantly. Moreover, growing prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes among the pregnant women further leads to excessive buildup of amniotic fluid surrounding the baby. A recent report by CDC states that 2% to 10% of the pregnant women in the U.S. are increasingly effected by the gestational diabetes each year. Growing need to check and ensure the level of amniotic fluid among the pregnant women is projected to impact the global market growth of amniocentesis needles during the forecast period positively.

Sales to Remain High in the Hospitals

As the requirement to remove the excess of amniotic fluid continues to increase, preference to use amniocentesis needles of 100-150 mm length is projected to remain high. In terms of revenues, the 100-150 mm size segment is projected to represent the highest growth, recording for more than US$ 30 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the larger than 150 mm size segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the other end users segment is projected to reflect the fastest growth in the global market of amniocentesis needle throughout the forecast period. In contrary, the hospitals end users segment is projected to represent a robust revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 26 Mn by 2017-end.

Based on procedure, the cordocentesis procedure segment is projected to reflect a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. However, the amniocentesis procedure segment is projected to witness a significant revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 20 Mn by 2026-end.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of amniocentesis needle are Cook Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., Cardinal Health, Smiths Group Plc, LabIVF and Tsunami Medical Rocket Medical Plc.

