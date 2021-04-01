According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Bone Cement Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End User, the global bone cement market was valued at US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1414.1 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global bone cement market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India..

Key Market Competitors: Global Bone Cement Market

DePuy Synthes

2. Zimmer Biomet

3. Stryker

4. Smith & Nephew

5. DJO Global

6. Arthrex, Inc.

7. Tecres

8. Heraeus Holding

9. Teknimed

10. Osteopoeriss LLC

To comprehend Global Bone Cement market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Bone Cement market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

