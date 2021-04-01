The Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

1. DEKRA SE

2. Applus Services S.A.

3. Bureau Veritas S.A.

4. Element Materials Technology

5. Eurofins Scientific

6. Intertek Group PLC

7. Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

8. Mistras Group, Inc.

9. SGS Group

10. TUV SUD Group

Rising pollution levels owing to the unprecedented growth of vehicular population has forced the regulatory authorities to lay down stringent vehicular emission regulations. The emergence of electric vehicles as well as autonomous vehicles has enabled the growth in the automotive sector. Electric vehicles have helped the automotive OEMs to meet the stringent vehicle emission regulations. The rising vehicular pollution propels the need for testing, inspection and certification of the automobiles for ensuring regulatory compliances. An enhanced focus on the quality control for automotive manufacturing operations as well as additional safety and testing measures have increased in the recent times.

