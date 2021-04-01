This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Gene Panel market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Gene Panel market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Gene Panel market. The authors of the report segment the global Gene Panel market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Gene Panel market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Gene Panel market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Gene Panel market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Gene Panel market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
Illumina, Thermo Fisher, Agilent, Qiagen, Eurofins Scientific, BGI, Roche, Integrated Dna Technologies, Genewiz, Novogene, Personalis, Gatc Biotech, Archerdx
Global Gene Panel Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Gene Panel market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Gene Panel market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Gene Panel market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Gene Panel market.
Global Gene Panel Market by Product
Amplicon-based Approach
Hybridization-based Approach
Global Gene Panel Market by Application
Cancer Risk Assessment
Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases
Pharmacogenetics
Others
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Gene Panel market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Gene Panel market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Gene Panel market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gene Panel Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Gene Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Amplicon-based Approach
1.4.3 Hybridization-based Approach
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gene Panel Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Cancer Risk Assessment
1.5.3 Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases
1.5.4 Pharmacogenetics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Gene Panel Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Gene Panel Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Gene Panel Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Gene Panel Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Gene Panel Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Gene Panel Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Gene Panel Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Gene Panel Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Gene Panel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Gene Panel Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Gene Panel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Gene Panel Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Gene Panel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gene Panel Revenue in 2019
3.3 Gene Panel Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Gene Panel Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Gene Panel Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Gene Panel Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Gene Panel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Gene Panel Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Gene Panel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Gene Panel Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Gene Panel Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Gene Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Gene Panel Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Gene Panel Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Gene Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Gene Panel Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Gene Panel Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Gene Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Gene Panel Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Gene Panel Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Gene Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Gene Panel Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Gene Panel Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Gene Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Gene Panel Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Gene Panel Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Gene Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Gene Panel Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Gene Panel Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Gene Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Gene Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Illumina
13.1.1 Illumina Company Details
13.1.2 Illumina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Illumina Gene Panel Introduction
13.1.4 Illumina Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Illumina Recent Development
13.2 Thermo Fisher
13.2.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details
13.2.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Thermo Fisher Gene Panel Introduction
13.2.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development
13.3 Agilent
13.3.1 Agilent Company Details
13.3.2 Agilent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Agilent Gene Panel Introduction
13.3.4 Agilent Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Agilent Recent Development
13.4 Qiagen
13.4.1 Qiagen Company Details
13.4.2 Qiagen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Qiagen Gene Panel Introduction
13.4.4 Qiagen Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Qiagen Recent Development
13.5 Eurofins Scientific
13.5.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
13.5.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Eurofins Scientific Gene Panel Introduction
13.5.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
13.6 BGI
13.6.1 BGI Company Details
13.6.2 BGI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 BGI Gene Panel Introduction
13.6.4 BGI Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 BGI Recent Development
13.7 Roche
13.7.1 Roche Company Details
13.7.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Roche Gene Panel Introduction
13.7.4 Roche Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Roche Recent Development
13.8 Integrated Dna Technologies
13.8.1 Integrated Dna Technologies Company Details
13.8.2 Integrated Dna Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Integrated Dna Technologies Gene Panel Introduction
13.8.4 Integrated Dna Technologies Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Integrated Dna Technologies Recent Development
13.9 Genewiz
13.9.1 Genewiz Company Details
13.9.2 Genewiz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Genewiz Gene Panel Introduction
13.9.4 Genewiz Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Genewiz Recent Development
13.10 Novogene
13.10.1 Novogene Company Details
13.10.2 Novogene Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Novogene Gene Panel Introduction
13.10.4 Novogene Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Novogene Recent Development
13.11 Personalis
10.11.1 Personalis Company Details
10.11.2 Personalis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Personalis Gene Panel Introduction
10.11.4 Personalis Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Personalis Recent Development
13.12 Gatc Biotech
10.12.1 Gatc Biotech Company Details
10.12.2 Gatc Biotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Gatc Biotech Gene Panel Introduction
10.12.4 Gatc Biotech Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Gatc Biotech Recent Development
13.13 Archerdx
10.13.1 Archerdx Company Details
10.13.2 Archerdx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Archerdx Gene Panel Introduction
10.13.4 Archerdx Revenue in Gene Panel Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Archerdx Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
