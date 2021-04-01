The Functional Flours Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Functional Flours Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Flours undergoing heat treatment, water treatment, enzyme treatment, fortification, extrusion, and/or other treatment are referred to as functional flours in order to improve their organoleptic properties, such as texture, consistency, regularity, and other functions. Functional flours are used by makers of R.T.E products, bakery products, snacks, soups & sauces, seasoning bases, coatings & breadings, spreads & infant formulas, and special dietary foods & beverages.

Top Key Players:-Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc, General Mills, Inc., The Scoular Company, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta, Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited

The global functional flours market is witnessing a notable growth rate and is expected to continue to do during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the use of functional flour in bakery products and ready-to-eat food items. Further, changing lifestyles and dietary habits of the working population has led to a rise in demand for healthy food products, that has also increased market demand. Furthermore, the health benefits of functional flours, along with an increase in awareness of the negative effects of gluten, have shifted consumer preference from conventional flour to functional flour, which will further propel its demand in the market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Functional Flours industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global functional flours market is segmented on the basis of source, category, and application. Based on source, the global functional flours market is segmented into legumes, and cereals. By category, the market is segregated into gluten- free and conventional. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into baked products, soups, sauces, & spreads, breakfast cereals, sweet & savory snacks, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Functional Flours market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Functional Flours market in these regions.

