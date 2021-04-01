Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Fuel Additives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global fuel additives market accounted for over US$ 5.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~3.0% from 2020 to 2030.

Afton Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Cummins Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum Limited, Innospec Inc., Lanxess, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Cerion LLC, among others.

The manufacturing sector is focused on reducing harmful emissions. The flourishing automotive sector and growing awareness regarding fuel additives are driving the market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturers of passenger cars and light & heavy commercial vehicles are witnessing surging demands from across the globe. The increased automotive sale is propelling the sale of gasoline and diesel, further boosting fuel additive demands. Moreover, the rapidly evolving automotive sector in the Asia Pacific region will also propel the demand for specialty fuel additives. Stringent emission control regulations in various parts of the world and the high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are among the crucial factors that will supplement the market growth.

By Type (Anti-icing, Cetane Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Deposit Control, Dyes & Markers, Lubricity Improvers, Octane Improvers, and Stability Improvers), Application (Diesel, Gasoline, and Aviation Fuels)

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

