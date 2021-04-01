“

The report titled Global Friction Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Friction Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Friction Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Friction Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Friction Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Friction Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Friction Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Friction Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Friction Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Friction Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Friction Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Friction Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Akebono Brake Industry, Federal-Mogul Holdings, Fras-Le, Itt Inc., Aisin Seiki, Nisshinbo Holdings, MIBA, Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF), Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited, Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Pads

Linings

Discs

Blocks



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Railway

Construction

Aerospace & Marine

Others



The Friction Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Friction Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Friction Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Friction Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Friction Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Friction Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Friction Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Friction Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Friction Materials Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Friction Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pads

1.2.3 Linings

1.2.4 Discs

1.2.5 Blocks

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Friction Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Railway

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Aerospace & Marine

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Friction Materials Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Friction Materials Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Friction Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Friction Materials Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Friction Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Friction Materials Industry Trends

2.4.2 Friction Materials Market Drivers

2.4.3 Friction Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Friction Materials Market Restraints

3 Global Friction Materials Sales

3.1 Global Friction Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Friction Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Friction Materials Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Friction Materials Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Friction Materials Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Friction Materials Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Friction Materials Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Friction Materials Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Friction Materials Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Friction Materials Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Friction Materials Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Friction Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Friction Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Friction Materials Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Friction Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Friction Materials Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Friction Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Friction Materials Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Friction Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Friction Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Friction Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Friction Materials Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Friction Materials Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Friction Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Friction Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Friction Materials Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Friction Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Friction Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Friction Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Friction Materials Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Friction Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Friction Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Friction Materials Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Friction Materials Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Friction Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Friction Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Friction Materials Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Friction Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Friction Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Friction Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Friction Materials Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Friction Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Friction Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Friction Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Friction Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Friction Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Friction Materials Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Friction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Friction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Friction Materials Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Friction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Friction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Friction Materials Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Friction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Friction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Friction Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Friction Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Friction Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Friction Materials Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Friction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Friction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Friction Materials Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Friction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Friction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Friction Materials Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Friction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Friction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Friction Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Friction Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Friction Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Friction Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Friction Materials Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Friction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Friction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Friction Materials Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Friction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Friction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Friction Materials Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Friction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Friction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Akebono Brake Industry

12.1.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akebono Brake Industry Overview

12.1.3 Akebono Brake Industry Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Akebono Brake Industry Friction Materials Products and Services

12.1.5 Akebono Brake Industry Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Developments

12.2 Federal-Mogul Holdings

12.2.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Information

12.2.2 Federal-Mogul Holdings Overview

12.2.3 Federal-Mogul Holdings Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Federal-Mogul Holdings Friction Materials Products and Services

12.2.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Federal-Mogul Holdings Recent Developments

12.3 Fras-Le

12.3.1 Fras-Le Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fras-Le Overview

12.3.3 Fras-Le Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fras-Le Friction Materials Products and Services

12.3.5 Fras-Le Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Fras-Le Recent Developments

12.4 Itt Inc.

12.4.1 Itt Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Itt Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Itt Inc. Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Itt Inc. Friction Materials Products and Services

12.4.5 Itt Inc. Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Itt Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Aisin Seiki

12.5.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aisin Seiki Overview

12.5.3 Aisin Seiki Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Aisin Seiki Friction Materials Products and Services

12.5.5 Aisin Seiki Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments

12.6 Nisshinbo Holdings

12.6.1 Nisshinbo Holdings Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nisshinbo Holdings Overview

12.6.3 Nisshinbo Holdings Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nisshinbo Holdings Friction Materials Products and Services

12.6.5 Nisshinbo Holdings Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nisshinbo Holdings Recent Developments

12.7 MIBA

12.7.1 MIBA Corporation Information

12.7.2 MIBA Overview

12.7.3 MIBA Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MIBA Friction Materials Products and Services

12.7.5 MIBA Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 MIBA Recent Developments

12.8 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

12.8.1 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Overview

12.8.3 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Friction Materials Products and Services

12.8.5 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Recent Developments

12.9 Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited

12.9.1 Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited Corporation Information

12.9.2 Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited Overview

12.9.3 Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited Friction Materials Products and Services

12.9.5 Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited Recent Developments

12.10 Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology

12.10.1 Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology Overview

12.10.3 Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology Friction Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology Friction Materials Products and Services

12.10.5 Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology Friction Materials SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Friction Materials Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Friction Materials Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Friction Materials Production Mode & Process

13.4 Friction Materials Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Friction Materials Sales Channels

13.4.2 Friction Materials Distributors

13.5 Friction Materials Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”