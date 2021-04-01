Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Flying Drones Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Flying Drones Market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~11% from 2020 to 2030.

The updated study released on ‘Flying Drones Market’ by Market Industry Reports is an ideal representation of all the ongoing happenings and activities in the market to help the manufacturers and the market player in planning crucial profitable strategies for the forecast period 2020 – 2030. The statistical research report presents recent industry insights, product analysis, historical data, and current information for offering a better market picture to the market players. Industry players can hence plan effective strategies for future and lead the market substantially. With higher profitability, market players can penetrate deeply in the Flying Drones Market and ultimately emerge by implementing right strategies.

Some of the prominent players in the Flying Drones Market include:

Uber Technologies Inc., Airbus S.A.S., Boeing., Volocopter GmbH, Lilium GmbH, Astro, Tactical Robotics LTD., EHang, DJI, Parrot Drone SAS., and others.

The market growth of flying drones can be attributed to factors, such as Smart City Initiatives, which demand Urban Air Mobility. Smart cities aim to utilize technology solutions to address issues such as air & water pollution, sanitation, and public safety. The initiatives often focus on areas, such as energy and water conservation, with cities incorporating smart street lighting and automated water meters. To improve traffic or environmental conditions, smart cities need data to track them. IoT sensors and devices can gather data on weather and traffic patterns, as well as water usage. For example, smart sensors allow streetlights to dim according to the number of pedestrians looking to cross the road. Other sensors measure air quality in highly populated areas. Additionally, there is a need for alternative modes of transportation in urban mobility. Also, the adoption of urban air mobility due to environmental concerns will play a major role in driving the market. Moreover, the demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation is contributing to the growth of the market.

The Flying Drones Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Rotary-Wing Flying Drones (Multi-Rotor and Single-Rotor), Fixed-Wing Flying Drones, and Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL), By Range (Intercity (100 Km – 400 Km) and Intracity (20 Km – 100 Km)), By Infrastructure and Platform (Infrastructure (Charging Infra/Stations/Pods, and Vertiports), Platforms (Passenger Drones, Combat Drones, and Cargo Drones)), By Propellers (8,12, and 18), and by Application (Military, Commercial, Government & Law Enforcement, Construction, Agriculture, Energy & Power, and Logistics & Transportation)

The Research Report aims to resolve the following questions related to the Flying Drones Market

Which end-user is expected to play a major role in the development of the Flying Drones Market? Which regional market is anticipated to dominate the Flying Drones Market in 2021? How is the impact of consumer trends in the operations of industry players in the current scenario of the Flying Drones Market? Why are eyeing opportunities for the industry players in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Flying Drones Market in region 2 and region 1? What are the key challenges that are expected to hamper the growth of the Flying Drones Market?

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

