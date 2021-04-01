“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Roving Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass Roving market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass Roving market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass Roving market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass Roving market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass Roving report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass Roving report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass Roving market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass Roving market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass Roving market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass Roving market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass Roving market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owens Corning (US), Jushi Group, (China), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-end Roving

Multi-end Roving

Chopped Roving



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Marine

Aerospace

Others



The Fiberglass Roving Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass Roving market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass Roving market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass Roving market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass Roving industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass Roving market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass Roving market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass Roving market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Fiberglass Roving Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single-end Roving

1.2.3 Multi-end Roving

1.2.4 Chopped Roving

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Fiberglass Roving Industry Trends

2.4.2 Fiberglass Roving Market Drivers

2.4.3 Fiberglass Roving Market Challenges

2.4.4 Fiberglass Roving Market Restraints

3 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales

3.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiberglass Roving Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fiberglass Roving Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiberglass Roving Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fiberglass Roving Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fiberglass Roving Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Roving Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Fiberglass Roving Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Fiberglass Roving Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Fiberglass Roving Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Owens Corning (US)

12.1.1 Owens Corning (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owens Corning (US) Overview

12.1.3 Owens Corning (US) Fiberglass Roving Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Owens Corning (US) Fiberglass Roving Products and Services

12.1.5 Owens Corning (US) Fiberglass Roving SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Owens Corning (US) Recent Developments

12.2 Jushi Group, (China)

12.2.1 Jushi Group, (China) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jushi Group, (China) Overview

12.2.3 Jushi Group, (China) Fiberglass Roving Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jushi Group, (China) Fiberglass Roving Products and Services

12.2.5 Jushi Group, (China) Fiberglass Roving SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Jushi Group, (China) Recent Developments

12.3 Johns Manville Corporation (US)

12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johns Manville Corporation (US) Overview

12.3.3 Johns Manville Corporation (US) Fiberglass Roving Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johns Manville Corporation (US) Fiberglass Roving Products and Services

12.3.5 Johns Manville Corporation (US) Fiberglass Roving SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Johns Manville Corporation (US) Recent Developments

12.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China)

12.4.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China) Overview

12.4.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China) Fiberglass Roving Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China) Fiberglass Roving Products and Services

12.4.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China) Fiberglass Roving SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fiberglass Roving Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Fiberglass Roving Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fiberglass Roving Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fiberglass Roving Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fiberglass Roving Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fiberglass Roving Distributors

13.5 Fiberglass Roving Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”