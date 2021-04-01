“

The report titled Global EV Charging Solution Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EV Charging Solution market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EV Charging Solution market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EV Charging Solution market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EV Charging Solution market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EV Charging Solution report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EV Charging Solution report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EV Charging Solution market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EV Charging Solution market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EV Charging Solution market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EV Charging Solution market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EV Charging Solution market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Chargepoint, Xuji Group, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, DBT-CEV, Efacec, NARI, IES Synergy, BYD, Xuji Group, Blink Charging, Siemens, AeroVironment, Panasonic, BP Chargemaster, Pod Point, Potivio, Huashang Sanyou, Titans, Zhejiang Wanma, Shanghai Xundao, Sinocharge, Ruckus New Energy

Market Segmentation by Product: Level 2 Charging Solutions

Level 3 Charging Solutions



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Charging

Public Charging



The EV Charging Solution Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EV Charging Solution market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EV Charging Solution market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EV Charging Solution market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EV Charging Solution industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EV Charging Solution market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EV Charging Solution market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EV Charging Solution market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 EV Charging Solution Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EV Charging Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Level 2 Charging Solutions

1.2.3 Level 3 Charging Solutions

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EV Charging Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Charging

1.3.3 Public Charging

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global EV Charging Solution Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global EV Charging Solution Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global EV Charging Solution Production by Region

2.3.1 Global EV Charging Solution Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global EV Charging Solution Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 EV Charging Solution Industry Trends

2.4.2 EV Charging Solution Market Drivers

2.4.3 EV Charging Solution Market Challenges

2.4.4 EV Charging Solution Market Restraints

3 Global EV Charging Solution Sales

3.1 Global EV Charging Solution Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global EV Charging Solution Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global EV Charging Solution Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top EV Charging Solution Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top EV Charging Solution Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top EV Charging Solution Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top EV Charging Solution Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top EV Charging Solution Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top EV Charging Solution Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global EV Charging Solution Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global EV Charging Solution Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top EV Charging Solution Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top EV Charging Solution Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EV Charging Solution Sales in 2020

4.3 Global EV Charging Solution Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top EV Charging Solution Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top EV Charging Solution Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EV Charging Solution Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global EV Charging Solution Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global EV Charging Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global EV Charging Solution Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global EV Charging Solution Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global EV Charging Solution Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global EV Charging Solution Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global EV Charging Solution Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global EV Charging Solution Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global EV Charging Solution Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global EV Charging Solution Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global EV Charging Solution Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global EV Charging Solution Price by Type

5.3.1 Global EV Charging Solution Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global EV Charging Solution Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global EV Charging Solution Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global EV Charging Solution Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global EV Charging Solution Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global EV Charging Solution Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global EV Charging Solution Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global EV Charging Solution Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global EV Charging Solution Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global EV Charging Solution Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global EV Charging Solution Price by Application

6.3.1 Global EV Charging Solution Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global EV Charging Solution Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America EV Charging Solution Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America EV Charging Solution Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America EV Charging Solution Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America EV Charging Solution Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America EV Charging Solution Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America EV Charging Solution Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America EV Charging Solution Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America EV Charging Solution Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe EV Charging Solution Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe EV Charging Solution Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe EV Charging Solution Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe EV Charging Solution Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe EV Charging Solution Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe EV Charging Solution Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe EV Charging Solution Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe EV Charging Solution Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe EV Charging Solution Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe EV Charging Solution Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe EV Charging Solution Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe EV Charging Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific EV Charging Solution Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America EV Charging Solution Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America EV Charging Solution Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America EV Charging Solution Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America EV Charging Solution Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America EV Charging Solution Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America EV Charging Solution Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America EV Charging Solution Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America EV Charging Solution Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America EV Charging Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa EV Charging Solution Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Webasto

12.1.1 Webasto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Webasto Overview

12.1.3 Webasto EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Webasto EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.1.5 Webasto EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Webasto Recent Developments

12.2 Leviton

12.2.1 Leviton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Leviton Overview

12.2.3 Leviton EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Leviton EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.2.5 Leviton EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Leviton Recent Developments

12.3 Auto Electric Power Plant

12.3.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Corporation Information

12.3.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Overview

12.3.3 Auto Electric Power Plant EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Auto Electric Power Plant EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.3.5 Auto Electric Power Plant EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Developments

12.4 Pod Point

12.4.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pod Point Overview

12.4.3 Pod Point EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Pod Point EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.4.5 Pod Point EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Pod Point Recent Developments

12.5 Clipper Creek

12.5.1 Clipper Creek Corporation Information

12.5.2 Clipper Creek Overview

12.5.3 Clipper Creek EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Clipper Creek EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.5.5 Clipper Creek EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Clipper Creek Recent Developments

12.6 Chargepoint

12.6.1 Chargepoint Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chargepoint Overview

12.6.3 Chargepoint EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Chargepoint EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.6.5 Chargepoint EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Chargepoint Recent Developments

12.7 Xuji Group

12.7.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xuji Group Overview

12.7.3 Xuji Group EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xuji Group EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.7.5 Xuji Group EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Xuji Group Recent Developments

12.8 Eaton

12.8.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eaton Overview

12.8.3 Eaton EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Eaton EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.8.5 Eaton EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Eaton Recent Developments

12.9 ABB

12.9.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.9.2 ABB Overview

12.9.3 ABB EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ABB EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.9.5 ABB EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.10 Schneider Electric

12.10.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.10.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.10.3 Schneider Electric EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Schneider Electric EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.10.5 Schneider Electric EV Charging Solution SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.11 Siemens

12.11.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.11.2 Siemens Overview

12.11.3 Siemens EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Siemens EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.11.5 Siemens Recent Developments

12.12 DBT-CEV

12.12.1 DBT-CEV Corporation Information

12.12.2 DBT-CEV Overview

12.12.3 DBT-CEV EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DBT-CEV EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.12.5 DBT-CEV Recent Developments

12.13 Efacec

12.13.1 Efacec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Efacec Overview

12.13.3 Efacec EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Efacec EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.13.5 Efacec Recent Developments

12.14 NARI

12.14.1 NARI Corporation Information

12.14.2 NARI Overview

12.14.3 NARI EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 NARI EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.14.5 NARI Recent Developments

12.15 IES Synergy

12.15.1 IES Synergy Corporation Information

12.15.2 IES Synergy Overview

12.15.3 IES Synergy EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 IES Synergy EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.15.5 IES Synergy Recent Developments

12.16 BYD

12.16.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.16.2 BYD Overview

12.16.3 BYD EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 BYD EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.16.5 BYD Recent Developments

12.17 Xuji Group

12.17.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Xuji Group Overview

12.17.3 Xuji Group EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Xuji Group EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.17.5 Xuji Group Recent Developments

12.18 Blink Charging

12.18.1 Blink Charging Corporation Information

12.18.2 Blink Charging Overview

12.18.3 Blink Charging EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Blink Charging EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.18.5 Blink Charging Recent Developments

12.19 Siemens

12.19.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.19.2 Siemens Overview

12.19.3 Siemens EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Siemens EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.19.5 Siemens Recent Developments

12.20 AeroVironment

12.20.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

12.20.2 AeroVironment Overview

12.20.3 AeroVironment EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 AeroVironment EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.20.5 AeroVironment Recent Developments

12.21 Panasonic

12.21.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.21.2 Panasonic Overview

12.21.3 Panasonic EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Panasonic EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.21.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.22 BP Chargemaster

12.22.1 BP Chargemaster Corporation Information

12.22.2 BP Chargemaster Overview

12.22.3 BP Chargemaster EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 BP Chargemaster EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.22.5 BP Chargemaster Recent Developments

12.23 Pod Point

12.23.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

12.23.2 Pod Point Overview

12.23.3 Pod Point EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Pod Point EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.23.5 Pod Point Recent Developments

12.24 Potivio

12.24.1 Potivio Corporation Information

12.24.2 Potivio Overview

12.24.3 Potivio EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Potivio EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.24.5 Potivio Recent Developments

12.25 Huashang Sanyou

12.25.1 Huashang Sanyou Corporation Information

12.25.2 Huashang Sanyou Overview

12.25.3 Huashang Sanyou EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Huashang Sanyou EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.25.5 Huashang Sanyou Recent Developments

12.26 Titans

12.26.1 Titans Corporation Information

12.26.2 Titans Overview

12.26.3 Titans EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Titans EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.26.5 Titans Recent Developments

12.27 Zhejiang Wanma

12.27.1 Zhejiang Wanma Corporation Information

12.27.2 Zhejiang Wanma Overview

12.27.3 Zhejiang Wanma EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Zhejiang Wanma EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.27.5 Zhejiang Wanma Recent Developments

12.28 Shanghai Xundao

12.28.1 Shanghai Xundao Corporation Information

12.28.2 Shanghai Xundao Overview

12.28.3 Shanghai Xundao EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Shanghai Xundao EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.28.5 Shanghai Xundao Recent Developments

12.29 Sinocharge

12.29.1 Sinocharge Corporation Information

12.29.2 Sinocharge Overview

12.29.3 Sinocharge EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Sinocharge EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.29.5 Sinocharge Recent Developments

12.30 Ruckus New Energy

12.30.1 Ruckus New Energy Corporation Information

12.30.2 Ruckus New Energy Overview

12.30.3 Ruckus New Energy EV Charging Solution Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Ruckus New Energy EV Charging Solution Products and Services

12.30.5 Ruckus New Energy Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 EV Charging Solution Value Chain Analysis

13.2 EV Charging Solution Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 EV Charging Solution Production Mode & Process

13.4 EV Charging Solution Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 EV Charging Solution Sales Channels

13.4.2 EV Charging Solution Distributors

13.5 EV Charging Solution Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

