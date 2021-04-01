According to our new market research study on “Europe Companion Animal Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast – by Technology, Application, Animal Type and End-User” the market is expected to reach US$ 792.8 million by 2027 from US$ 613.6 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe companion animal diagnostics market and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.

In 2019, the immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share of the companion animal diagnostics market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the growing number of applications of immunoassay in veterinary science, including the detection of a wide range of diseases. Also, the adoption of generic products by veterinarians for companion animals is adding to the specificity and sensitivity of the tests such as ELISA tests, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, and immunoassays, further propelling the growth of the market for immunodiagnostics during the forecast period.

The growth of the Europe companion animal diagnostics market is mainly attributed as growing prevalence of chronic diseases in pet animals and increasing adoption of pet animals in the country. However, the rising pet care costs is the major factor hindering the market growth in Europe.

A few of the leading companies operating in the Europe companion animal diagnostics market are Zoetis Inc, Randox Laboratories, Ltd, Idexx Laboratories, Inc, IDvet, and Virbac.

EUROPE COMPANION ANIMAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics Lateral Flow Assays Elisa Tests Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests Diagnostics Immunoassay Analyzers

Clinical Biochemistry Clinical Chemistry Analysis Glucose Monitoring Blood Gas Electrolyte Analysis

Hematology

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostics

By Application

Bacteriology

Clinical Pathology

Virology

Parasitology

Others

By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes and Universities

By Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

