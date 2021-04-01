LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Energy Efficient Lamps Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Energy Efficient Lamps market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

OSRAM Licht, Philips, Seoul Semiconductor, GE, Nichia, Havells, Panasonic, Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, Bridgelux, Cree, Acuity Brands, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Energy Focus, Intematix, Toyoda Gosei, TCP International Holdings, Ceravision Market Segment by Product Type:

Fluorescent Lamps

Induction Lamps

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Others Market Segment by Application: Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Energy Efficient Lamps market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Efficient Lamps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Efficient Lamps market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Efficient Lamps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Efficient Lamps market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Energy Efficient Lamps Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fluorescent Lamps

1.2.3 Induction Lamps

1.2.4 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

1.2.5 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Energy Efficient Lamps Industry Trends

2.4.2 Energy Efficient Lamps Market Drivers

2.4.3 Energy Efficient Lamps Market Challenges

2.4.4 Energy Efficient Lamps Market Restraints 3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales

3.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Efficient Lamps Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Lamps Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 OSRAM Licht

12.1.1 OSRAM Licht Corporation Information

12.1.2 OSRAM Licht Overview

12.1.3 OSRAM Licht Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OSRAM Licht Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.1.5 OSRAM Licht Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 OSRAM Licht Recent Developments

12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Overview

12.2.3 Philips Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Philips Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.2.5 Philips Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Philips Recent Developments

12.3 Seoul Semiconductor

12.3.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.3.2 Seoul Semiconductor Overview

12.3.3 Seoul Semiconductor Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Seoul Semiconductor Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.3.5 Seoul Semiconductor Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Developments

12.4 GE

12.4.1 GE Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Overview

12.4.3 GE Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GE Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.4.5 GE Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 GE Recent Developments

12.5 Nichia

12.5.1 Nichia Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nichia Overview

12.5.3 Nichia Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nichia Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.5.5 Nichia Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nichia Recent Developments

12.6 Havells

12.6.1 Havells Corporation Information

12.6.2 Havells Overview

12.6.3 Havells Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Havells Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.6.5 Havells Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Havells Recent Developments

12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Panasonic Overview

12.7.3 Panasonic Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Panasonic Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.7.5 Panasonic Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.8 Applied Science and Technology Research Institute

12.8.1 Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Corporation Information

12.8.2 Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Overview

12.8.3 Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.8.5 Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Recent Developments

12.9 Bridgelux

12.9.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bridgelux Overview

12.9.3 Bridgelux Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Bridgelux Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.9.5 Bridgelux Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Bridgelux Recent Developments

12.10 Cree

12.10.1 Cree Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cree Overview

12.10.3 Cree Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cree Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.10.5 Cree Energy Efficient Lamps SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Cree Recent Developments

12.11 Acuity Brands

12.11.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

12.11.2 Acuity Brands Overview

12.11.3 Acuity Brands Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Acuity Brands Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.11.5 Acuity Brands Recent Developments

12.12 Advanced Lighting Technologies

12.12.1 Advanced Lighting Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 Advanced Lighting Technologies Overview

12.12.3 Advanced Lighting Technologies Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Advanced Lighting Technologies Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.12.5 Advanced Lighting Technologies Recent Developments

12.13 Energy Focus

12.13.1 Energy Focus Corporation Information

12.13.2 Energy Focus Overview

12.13.3 Energy Focus Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Energy Focus Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.13.5 Energy Focus Recent Developments

12.14 Intematix

12.14.1 Intematix Corporation Information

12.14.2 Intematix Overview

12.14.3 Intematix Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Intematix Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.14.5 Intematix Recent Developments

12.15 Toyoda Gosei

12.15.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

12.15.2 Toyoda Gosei Overview

12.15.3 Toyoda Gosei Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Toyoda Gosei Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.15.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Developments

12.16 TCP International Holdings

12.16.1 TCP International Holdings Corporation Information

12.16.2 TCP International Holdings Overview

12.16.3 TCP International Holdings Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TCP International Holdings Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.16.5 TCP International Holdings Recent Developments

12.17 Ceravision

12.17.1 Ceravision Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ceravision Overview

12.17.3 Ceravision Energy Efficient Lamps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ceravision Energy Efficient Lamps Products and Services

12.17.5 Ceravision Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Energy Efficient Lamps Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Energy Efficient Lamps Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Energy Efficient Lamps Production Mode & Process

13.4 Energy Efficient Lamps Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Channels

13.4.2 Energy Efficient Lamps Distributors

13.5 Energy Efficient Lamps Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

