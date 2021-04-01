Global Energy Drinks Market: Overview

Growing health consciousness, coupled with packed schedules is driving up demand for functional beverages. This, as per TMRR, is set to drive demand up for energy drinks. It further notes that, from 2019 to 2029, the global energy drinks market would chart a notable growth trajectory over the forecast period.

For instant stimulation people often opt for caffeine based drinks while for a better cardiovascular function, people opt for taurine. The latter is also considered to be beneficial for skeletal muscle development. Additionally, it is quite interesting to note here that consumption of these drinks is also a status symbol.

Region-wise, it is worth mentioning here that North America will take up the largest share of the total revenue over the aforementioned period owing to about 60% of total male adult population and 40% of total female adult population being addicted and able to afford these drinks. New opportunities are anticipated to emerge in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Global Energy Drinks Market: Competitive Landscape

Over the forecast period, mentioned above, the fragmented vendor landscape of global energy drinks market would witness a number of notable developments. A number of factors will drive the market higher and shape its competitive landscape.

Some of the top players occupying the market space are:

Red Bull GmbH

PepsiCo. Inc

Monster Energy

Rockstar Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Amway Global (Xs Energy)

Coco-Cola Company

Product development and effective marketing initiatives are key strategies used by a number of top-tier players. The aim of organic and inorganic measures taken by players is to achieve higher growth and better market position. It is quite interesting to note here that sponsoring sports events figures on a number of growth strategies.

Global Energy Drinks Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Currently a part of social gathering and representing a type of social status, these drinks are being adopted by a particular set o people who have high incomes. This consumer behavior is increasing and leading to higher demand for such beverages. A result of this is high growth in the global energy drinks market over the forecast period. One such trend that is seen in such circles is that of mixing these with alcohol. It is particularly true of urban areas.

Growing health consciousness and increasing use of functional ingredients is paving way for notable growth in the global energy drinks market over the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes and hectic work schedules are pushing people towards functional beverages, driving growth in the global energy drinks market.

Easy availability, cost effectiveness and exotic flavors in the market are set to drive up demand for energy drinks in the market. Players are highly focused on creating new flavors and better products in order to capture the imagination of the young populace.

Global Energy Drinks Market: Regional Analysis

Impressive demand for energy drinks is being noted in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Its young demographic are of massive help to this growth. Countries such as China and India will reap these benefits as well as those of notable growth in their economies. Growing popularity of sports in APAC is a notable growth propeller in the regional energy drinks market over the forecast period that is mentioned above. In countries like Thailand, these drinks are perceived to be functional.

Product

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Product Type

Non-organic

Organic

Natural

Target Consumer

Teenagers

Adults

Geriatric Population

Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade & Direct Selling

