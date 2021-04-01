LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Electric AC Motors Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Electric AC Motors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Electric AC Motors market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Electric AC Motors market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Electric AC Motors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, Nidec Corp, Toshiba, Siemens, Lenze, WEG, Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Ametek, Asmo, Brook Crompton, Regal Beloit, TMEIC, Nidec Corp, Yaskawa, Sicme Motori, Wolong Electric, Changsha Motor Factory Market Segment by Product Type:

Synchronous

Induction Market Segment by Application: Industrial

Motor Vehicles

HVAC

Transportation

Household

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Electric AC Motors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric AC Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric AC Motors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric AC Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric AC Motors market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Electric AC Motors Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Synchronous

1.2.3 Induction

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Motor Vehicles

1.3.4 HVAC

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Household

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Electric AC Motors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric AC Motors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electric AC Motors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Electric AC Motors Industry Trends

2.4.2 Electric AC Motors Market Drivers

2.4.3 Electric AC Motors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Electric AC Motors Market Restraints 3 Global Electric AC Motors Sales

3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electric AC Motors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric AC Motors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric AC Motors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electric AC Motors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric AC Motors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric AC Motors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Electric AC Motors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electric AC Motors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric AC Motors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric AC Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric AC Motors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric AC Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric AC Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric AC Motors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric AC Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric AC Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Electric AC Motors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric AC Motors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric AC Motors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric AC Motors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric AC Motors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electric AC Motors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric AC Motors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric AC Motors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric AC Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric AC Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric AC Motors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric AC Motors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electric AC Motors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric AC Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric AC Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Electric AC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electric AC Motors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric AC Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Electric AC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Electric AC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electric AC Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Nidec Corp

12.2.1 Nidec Corp Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nidec Corp Overview

12.2.3 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.2.5 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nidec Corp Recent Developments

12.3 Toshiba

12.3.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.3.2 Toshiba Overview

12.3.3 Toshiba Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Toshiba Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.3.5 Toshiba Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens Overview

12.4.3 Siemens Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Siemens Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.4.5 Siemens Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.5 Lenze

12.5.1 Lenze Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lenze Overview

12.5.3 Lenze Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Lenze Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.5.5 Lenze Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Lenze Recent Developments

12.6 WEG

12.6.1 WEG Corporation Information

12.6.2 WEG Overview

12.6.3 WEG Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 WEG Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.6.5 WEG Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 WEG Recent Developments

12.7 Allied Motion Technologies

12.7.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Allied Motion Technologies Overview

12.7.3 Allied Motion Technologies Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Allied Motion Technologies Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.7.5 Allied Motion Technologies Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Allied Motion Technologies Recent Developments

12.8 Johnson Electric

12.8.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johnson Electric Overview

12.8.3 Johnson Electric Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Johnson Electric Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.8.5 Johnson Electric Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Johnson Electric Recent Developments

12.9 Ametek

12.9.1 Ametek Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ametek Overview

12.9.3 Ametek Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ametek Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.9.5 Ametek Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Ametek Recent Developments

12.10 Asmo

12.10.1 Asmo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Asmo Overview

12.10.3 Asmo Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Asmo Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.10.5 Asmo Electric AC Motors SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Asmo Recent Developments

12.11 Brook Crompton

12.11.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

12.11.2 Brook Crompton Overview

12.11.3 Brook Crompton Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Brook Crompton Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.11.5 Brook Crompton Recent Developments

12.12 Regal Beloit

12.12.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

12.12.2 Regal Beloit Overview

12.12.3 Regal Beloit Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Regal Beloit Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.12.5 Regal Beloit Recent Developments

12.13 TMEIC

12.13.1 TMEIC Corporation Information

12.13.2 TMEIC Overview

12.13.3 TMEIC Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TMEIC Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.13.5 TMEIC Recent Developments

12.14 Nidec Corp

12.14.1 Nidec Corp Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nidec Corp Overview

12.14.3 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nidec Corp Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.14.5 Nidec Corp Recent Developments

12.15 Yaskawa

12.15.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yaskawa Overview

12.15.3 Yaskawa Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yaskawa Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.15.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments

12.16 Sicme Motori

12.16.1 Sicme Motori Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sicme Motori Overview

12.16.3 Sicme Motori Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sicme Motori Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.16.5 Sicme Motori Recent Developments

12.17 Wolong Electric

12.17.1 Wolong Electric Corporation Information

12.17.2 Wolong Electric Overview

12.17.3 Wolong Electric Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Wolong Electric Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.17.5 Wolong Electric Recent Developments

12.18 Changsha Motor Factory

12.18.1 Changsha Motor Factory Corporation Information

12.18.2 Changsha Motor Factory Overview

12.18.3 Changsha Motor Factory Electric AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Changsha Motor Factory Electric AC Motors Products and Services

12.18.5 Changsha Motor Factory Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric AC Motors Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric AC Motors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric AC Motors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric AC Motors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric AC Motors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric AC Motors Distributors

13.5 Electric AC Motors Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

