In the back-end semiconductor manufacturing, the die bonding process, also known as die attach process is a critical step. The constantly rising needs of today’s applications set high standards in the die bonding. Die bonding is the process of attaching or bonding a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, the die bonder equipment is utilized widely in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. These equipment perform numerous functions such as picking the die from a wafer or waffle tray and attaching it to the substrate.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: ASM Pacific Technology Limited,BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi),Dr. Tresky AG,Finetech GmbH & Co KG.,Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.,MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd. (MAT),Mycronic AB,Palomar Technologies Inc.,SET Corporation SA,West·Bond, Inc.

The growing demand for semiconductor ICs is acting as one of the primary factors for the growth of the die bonder equipment market. The increase in sales of both consumer electronics and mobile devices boosts the semiconductor market growth. Additionally, emerging technologies such as IoT, UHD TVs, vehicle automation, M2M, and hybrid laptops further propel the demand for semiconductor ICs. Owing to this, there will be an increase in the need for packaging and assembly equipment, which in turn, is anticipated to fuel die bonder equipment market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Die Bonder Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Die Bonder Equipment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Die Bonder Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Die Bonder Equipment market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Die Bonder Equipment market.

Die Bonder Equipment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

