Death Care consists of management of funerary arrangements, including the care of the dead and services offered to surviving family members. This includes funerals, cremation or burials, memorials, coffins, cemeteries etc.

Service Corporation International

Batesville

Chemed Corp

Matthews International Corporation

StoneMor Partners

Wilbert Funeral Services

Carriage Services

Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Lung Yen Life Service Corp

Guangzhou Funeral Parlor

The Death Care Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing number of deaths, rising numbers of cremations, introduction of new process of funerals and burials and personalization of death. Nevertheless, there are still people who believe in traditional way of funerals especially in a country like India. This may slightly hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Death Care Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Death Care Market with detailed market segmentation by Operations, Arrangements, Product & Services and geography. The global Death Care Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Death Care Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Death Care Market is segmented on the basis of Operations, Arrangement and Product & Services. Based on Operations the market is segmented into Funeral Homes and Cemeteries. Based on Arrangement the market is segmented into At-Need and Pre-Need. Based on Product & Services the market is segmented into Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation, Urns and Others.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

