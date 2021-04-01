“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Cooling Roll Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cooling Roll market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cooling Roll market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cooling Roll market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cooling Roll market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cooling Roll report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cooling Roll report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cooling Roll market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cooling Roll market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cooling Roll market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cooling Roll market.

Cooling Roll Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: American Roller, Mustad United COAB (Core Link), Roll Concept, Belmark Industries, Maxcess, Krishna Engineering Works, Ruian City Linjie Roller factory, Wenzhou Yongcheng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Battenfeld Cincinnati, Taier Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Legion, Qingdao Changfeng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Changzhou Shuangda Machinery Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Market Types: 200mm-1000mm

1000mm-2000mm

Above 2000mm

Cooling Roll Market Applications: Textile Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Packaging Industry

Paper Industry

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cooling Roll market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cooling Roll market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cooling Roll industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cooling Roll market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cooling Roll market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cooling Roll market

TOC

1 Cooling Roll Market Overview

1.1 Cooling Roll Product Overview

1.2 Cooling Roll Market Segment by Length

1.2.1 200mm-1000mm

1.2.2 1000mm-2000mm

1.2.3 Above 2000mm

1.3 Global Cooling Roll Market Size by Length

1.3.1 Global Cooling Roll Market Size Overview by Length (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cooling Roll Historic Market Size Review by Length (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume by Length (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Value by Length (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cooling Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Length (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Length (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume by Length (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Value by Length (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cooling Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Length (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Length

1.4.1 North America Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Length (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Length (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Length (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Length (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Length (2016-2021)

2 Global Cooling Roll Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cooling Roll Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cooling Roll Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cooling Roll Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cooling Roll Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cooling Roll Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cooling Roll Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cooling Roll Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cooling Roll as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cooling Roll Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cooling Roll Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cooling Roll Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cooling Roll Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cooling Roll Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cooling Roll Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cooling Roll Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cooling Roll by Application

4.1 Cooling Roll Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Textile Industry

4.1.2 Metallurgical Industry

4.1.3 Packaging Industry

4.1.4 Paper Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Cooling Roll Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cooling Roll Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cooling Roll Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cooling Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cooling Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cooling Roll by Country

5.1 North America Cooling Roll Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cooling Roll by Country

6.1 Europe Cooling Roll Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cooling Roll by Country

8.1 Latin America Cooling Roll Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cooling Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cooling Roll Business

10.1 American Roller

10.1.1 American Roller Corporation Information

10.1.2 American Roller Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 American Roller Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 American Roller Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.1.5 American Roller Recent Development

10.2 Mustad United COAB (Core Link)

10.2.1 Mustad United COAB (Core Link) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mustad United COAB (Core Link) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mustad United COAB (Core Link) Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 American Roller Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.2.5 Mustad United COAB (Core Link) Recent Development

10.3 Roll Concept

10.3.1 Roll Concept Corporation Information

10.3.2 Roll Concept Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Roll Concept Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Roll Concept Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.3.5 Roll Concept Recent Development

10.4 Belmark Industries

10.4.1 Belmark Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Belmark Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Belmark Industries Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Belmark Industries Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.4.5 Belmark Industries Recent Development

10.5 Maxcess

10.5.1 Maxcess Corporation Information

10.5.2 Maxcess Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Maxcess Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Maxcess Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.5.5 Maxcess Recent Development

10.6 Krishna Engineering Works

10.6.1 Krishna Engineering Works Corporation Information

10.6.2 Krishna Engineering Works Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Krishna Engineering Works Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Krishna Engineering Works Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.6.5 Krishna Engineering Works Recent Development

10.7 Ruian City Linjie Roller factory

10.7.1 Ruian City Linjie Roller factory Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ruian City Linjie Roller factory Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ruian City Linjie Roller factory Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ruian City Linjie Roller factory Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.7.5 Ruian City Linjie Roller factory Recent Development

10.8 Wenzhou Yongcheng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.8.1 Wenzhou Yongcheng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wenzhou Yongcheng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Wenzhou Yongcheng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Wenzhou Yongcheng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.8.5 Wenzhou Yongcheng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Battenfeld Cincinnati

10.9.1 Battenfeld Cincinnati Corporation Information

10.9.2 Battenfeld Cincinnati Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Battenfeld Cincinnati Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Battenfeld Cincinnati Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.9.5 Battenfeld Cincinnati Recent Development

10.10 Taier Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cooling Roll Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Taier Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Taier Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Shanghai Legion

10.11.1 Shanghai Legion Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanghai Legion Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shanghai Legion Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shanghai Legion Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanghai Legion Recent Development

10.12 Qingdao Changfeng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.12.1 Qingdao Changfeng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Qingdao Changfeng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Qingdao Changfeng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Qingdao Changfeng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.12.5 Qingdao Changfeng Roller Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 Changzhou Shuangda Machinery Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Changzhou Shuangda Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Changzhou Shuangda Machinery Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Changzhou Shuangda Machinery Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Changzhou Shuangda Machinery Co., Ltd. Cooling Roll Products Offered

10.13.5 Changzhou Shuangda Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cooling Roll Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cooling Roll Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cooling Roll Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cooling Roll Distributors

12.3 Cooling Roll Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

