The report titled Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Contactless Payment Terminals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contactless Payment Terminals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contactless Payment Terminals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Wirecard AG, On Track Innovations Ltd, ShopKeep, Clover Network Inc, Ingenico Group, Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd, Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Castles Technology, PoyntCo, iZettle AB, internalDrive, Verifone

Market Segmentation by Product: Infrared

Near field communication

Bluetooth

Radio-frequency identification

Carrier-based mobile



Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Transport

Others



The Contactless Payment Terminals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contactless Payment Terminals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contactless Payment Terminals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Contactless Payment Terminals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Contactless Payment Terminals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Contactless Payment Terminals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Contactless Payment Terminals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contactless Payment Terminals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Contactless Payment Terminals Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Infrared

1.2.3 Near field communication

1.2.4 Bluetooth

1.2.5 Radio-frequency identification

1.2.6 Carrier-based mobile

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Transport

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Contactless Payment Terminals Industry Trends

2.4.2 Contactless Payment Terminals Market Drivers

2.4.3 Contactless Payment Terminals Market Challenges

2.4.4 Contactless Payment Terminals Market Restraints

3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales

3.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contactless Payment Terminals Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Contactless Payment Terminals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Wirecard AG

12.1.1 Wirecard AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wirecard AG Overview

12.1.3 Wirecard AG Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Wirecard AG Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.1.5 Wirecard AG Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Wirecard AG Recent Developments

12.2 On Track Innovations Ltd

12.2.1 On Track Innovations Ltd Corporation Information

12.2.2 On Track Innovations Ltd Overview

12.2.3 On Track Innovations Ltd Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 On Track Innovations Ltd Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.2.5 On Track Innovations Ltd Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 On Track Innovations Ltd Recent Developments

12.3 ShopKeep

12.3.1 ShopKeep Corporation Information

12.3.2 ShopKeep Overview

12.3.3 ShopKeep Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ShopKeep Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.3.5 ShopKeep Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 ShopKeep Recent Developments

12.4 Clover Network Inc

12.4.1 Clover Network Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Clover Network Inc Overview

12.4.3 Clover Network Inc Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Clover Network Inc Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.4.5 Clover Network Inc Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Clover Network Inc Recent Developments

12.5 Ingenico Group

12.5.1 Ingenico Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ingenico Group Overview

12.5.3 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.5.5 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Ingenico Group Recent Developments

12.6 Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd

12.6.1 Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.6.5 Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Heartland Payment Systems Inc

12.7.1 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Overview

12.7.3 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.7.5 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Recent Developments

12.8 Castles Technology

12.8.1 Castles Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Castles Technology Overview

12.8.3 Castles Technology Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Castles Technology Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.8.5 Castles Technology Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Castles Technology Recent Developments

12.9 PoyntCo

12.9.1 PoyntCo Corporation Information

12.9.2 PoyntCo Overview

12.9.3 PoyntCo Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PoyntCo Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.9.5 PoyntCo Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 PoyntCo Recent Developments

12.10 iZettle AB

12.10.1 iZettle AB Corporation Information

12.10.2 iZettle AB Overview

12.10.3 iZettle AB Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 iZettle AB Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.10.5 iZettle AB Contactless Payment Terminals SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 iZettle AB Recent Developments

12.11 internalDrive

12.11.1 internalDrive Corporation Information

12.11.2 internalDrive Overview

12.11.3 internalDrive Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 internalDrive Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.11.5 internalDrive Recent Developments

12.12 Verifone

12.12.1 Verifone Corporation Information

12.12.2 Verifone Overview

12.12.3 Verifone Contactless Payment Terminals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Verifone Contactless Payment Terminals Products and Services

12.12.5 Verifone Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Contactless Payment Terminals Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Contactless Payment Terminals Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Contactless Payment Terminals Production Mode & Process

13.4 Contactless Payment Terminals Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Channels

13.4.2 Contactless Payment Terminals Distributors

13.5 Contactless Payment Terminals Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

