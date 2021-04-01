“Global Contact Center Intelligence Industry” report provides detailed study to understand current market scenario and future aspects. The report helps to comprehend Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities along with important developments in the Contact Center Intelligence market.

The demand for AI in the contact centers is probably going to increase because of growth in demand for enhanced customer support service in call centers, exponentially developing volume of information, expanding customer commitment through numerous platforms, for example, website, social media, email, and developing utilization of AI-empowered chatbots to oversee work activities productively and viably. Additionally, AI frameworks prefill the data in the ticketing instrument during recording a ticket based on the previous memory. Hence, the function of AI is incredibly demanding in the contact center field.

The rising preference for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions to offer enhanced customer support services is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the rising volumes of data being generated by organizations and the growing adoption of AI-powered chatbots to manage work operations efficiently and effectively are some of the leading factors that bode well for the growth of the market.

The reports cover key developments in the Contact Center Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Contact Center Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Contact Center Intelligence market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Artificial Solutions International AB

Avaya Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Zendesk, Inc.

The “Global Contact Center Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Contact Center Intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Contact Center Intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Contact Center Intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global contact center intelligence market is segmented on the basis of solution, technology, deployment, enterprise size, end use. On the basis of solution, market is segmented as chatbot, intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), intelligent interactive voice response (IVR) system. On the basis of technology, market is segmented as natural language processing, machine learning, automatic speech recognition, computer vision, video recognition. On the basis of deployment, market is segmented as hosted, on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. On the basis of end use, market is segmented as BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government, healthcare, it and telecom, travel and hospitality, others

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Contact Center Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Contact Center Intelligence Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Contact Center Intelligence market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Contact Center Intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

