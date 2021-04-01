“

The report titled Global Construction Toys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Construction Toys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Construction Toys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Construction Toys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Construction Toys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Construction Toys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Construction Toys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Construction Toys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Construction Toys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Construction Toys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Construction Toys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Construction Toys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Vtech, LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel, Mega Bloks, Bandai Co., Ltd, Melissa & Doug, Knex, Gebr, M?rklin & Cie. GmbH, Meccano

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional plates and blocks

Architecture

Tinker toys

Educational

Trains and motors



Market Segmentation by Application: 11-14 Years old

8-10 Years old

5-8 Years old

3-4 Years old

2-3 Years old



The Construction Toys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Construction Toys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Construction Toys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Construction Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Construction Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Construction Toys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Construction Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction Toys market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Traditional plates and blocks

1.2.3 Architecture

1.2.4 Tinker toys

1.2.5 Educational

1.2.6 Trains and motors

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Toys Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 11-14 Years old

1.3.3 8-10 Years old

1.3.4 5-8 Years old

1.3.5 3-4 Years old

1.3.6 2-3 Years old

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Construction Toys Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Construction Toys Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Construction Toys Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Construction Toys Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Construction Toys Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Construction Toys Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Construction Toys Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Construction Toys Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Construction Toys Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Construction Toys Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Construction Toys Industry Trends

2.5.1 Construction Toys Market Trends

2.5.2 Construction Toys Market Drivers

2.5.3 Construction Toys Market Challenges

2.5.4 Construction Toys Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Construction Toys Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Construction Toys Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Construction Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Construction Toys Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Construction Toys by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Construction Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Construction Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Construction Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Construction Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Construction Toys as of 2020)

3.4 Global Construction Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Construction Toys Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Construction Toys Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Construction Toys Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Construction Toys Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Construction Toys Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Construction Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Construction Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Construction Toys Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Construction Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Construction Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Construction Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Construction Toys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Construction Toys Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Construction Toys Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Construction Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Construction Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Construction Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Construction Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Construction Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Construction Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Construction Toys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Construction Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Construction Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Construction Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Construction Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Construction Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Construction Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Construction Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Construction Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Construction Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Construction Toys Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Construction Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Construction Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Construction Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Construction Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Construction Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Construction Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Construction Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Construction Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Construction Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Construction Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Construction Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Construction Toys Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Construction Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Construction Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Construction Toys Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Construction Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Construction Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Construction Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Construction Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Construction Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Construction Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Construction Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Construction Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Construction Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Construction Toys Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Construction Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Construction Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Vtech

11.1.1 Vtech Corporation Information

11.1.2 Vtech Overview

11.1.3 Vtech Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Vtech Construction Toys Products and Services

11.1.5 Vtech Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Vtech Recent Developments

11.2 LEGO

11.2.1 LEGO Corporation Information

11.2.2 LEGO Overview

11.2.3 LEGO Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 LEGO Construction Toys Products and Services

11.2.5 LEGO Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LEGO Recent Developments

11.3 Hasbro

11.3.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hasbro Overview

11.3.3 Hasbro Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hasbro Construction Toys Products and Services

11.3.5 Hasbro Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Hasbro Recent Developments

11.4 Mattel

11.4.1 Mattel Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mattel Overview

11.4.3 Mattel Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mattel Construction Toys Products and Services

11.4.5 Mattel Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mattel Recent Developments

11.5 Mega Bloks

11.5.1 Mega Bloks Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mega Bloks Overview

11.5.3 Mega Bloks Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Mega Bloks Construction Toys Products and Services

11.5.5 Mega Bloks Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Mega Bloks Recent Developments

11.6 Bandai Co., Ltd

11.6.1 Bandai Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bandai Co., Ltd Overview

11.6.3 Bandai Co., Ltd Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Bandai Co., Ltd Construction Toys Products and Services

11.6.5 Bandai Co., Ltd Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Bandai Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11.7 Melissa & Doug

11.7.1 Melissa & Doug Corporation Information

11.7.2 Melissa & Doug Overview

11.7.3 Melissa & Doug Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Melissa & Doug Construction Toys Products and Services

11.7.5 Melissa & Doug Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Melissa & Doug Recent Developments

11.8 Knex

11.8.1 Knex Corporation Information

11.8.2 Knex Overview

11.8.3 Knex Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Knex Construction Toys Products and Services

11.8.5 Knex Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Knex Recent Developments

11.9 Gebr

11.9.1 Gebr Corporation Information

11.9.2 Gebr Overview

11.9.3 Gebr Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Gebr Construction Toys Products and Services

11.9.5 Gebr Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Gebr Recent Developments

11.10 M?rklin & Cie. GmbH

11.10.1 M?rklin & Cie. GmbH Corporation Information

11.10.2 M?rklin & Cie. GmbH Overview

11.10.3 M?rklin & Cie. GmbH Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 M?rklin & Cie. GmbH Construction Toys Products and Services

11.10.5 M?rklin & Cie. GmbH Construction Toys SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 M?rklin & Cie. GmbH Recent Developments

11.11 Meccano

11.11.1 Meccano Corporation Information

11.11.2 Meccano Overview

11.11.3 Meccano Construction Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Meccano Construction Toys Products and Services

11.11.5 Meccano Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Construction Toys Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Construction Toys Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Construction Toys Production Mode & Process

12.4 Construction Toys Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Construction Toys Sales Channels

12.4.2 Construction Toys Distributors

12.5 Construction Toys Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”