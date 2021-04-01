“
The report titled Global Construction Fabrics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Construction Fabrics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Construction Fabrics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Construction Fabrics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Construction Fabrics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Construction Fabrics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Construction Fabrics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Construction Fabrics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Construction Fabrics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Construction Fabrics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Construction Fabrics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Construction Fabrics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sioen Industries Nv, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Saint-Gobain, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd., Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Verseidag-Indutex GmbH, Hightex GmbH, Additional Company Profiles
Market Segmentation by Product: PVC
ETFE
PTFE
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Tensile Architecture
Facades
Awnings & Canopies
The Construction Fabrics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Construction Fabrics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Construction Fabrics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Construction Fabrics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Construction Fabrics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Construction Fabrics market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Construction Fabrics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction Fabrics market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Construction Fabrics Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PVC
1.2.3 ETFE
1.2.4 PTFE
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Tensile Architecture
1.3.3 Facades
1.3.4 Awnings & Canopies
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Construction Fabrics Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Construction Fabrics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Construction Fabrics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Construction Fabrics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Construction Fabrics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Construction Fabrics Industry Trends
2.4.2 Construction Fabrics Market Drivers
2.4.3 Construction Fabrics Market Challenges
2.4.4 Construction Fabrics Market Restraints
3 Global Construction Fabrics Sales
3.1 Global Construction Fabrics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Construction Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Construction Fabrics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Construction Fabrics Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Construction Fabrics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Construction Fabrics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Construction Fabrics Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Construction Fabrics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Construction Fabrics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Construction Fabrics Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Construction Fabrics Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Construction Fabrics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Construction Fabrics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Fabrics Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Construction Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Construction Fabrics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Construction Fabrics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Fabrics Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Construction Fabrics Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Construction Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Construction Fabrics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Construction Fabrics Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Construction Fabrics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Construction Fabrics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Construction Fabrics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Construction Fabrics Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Construction Fabrics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Construction Fabrics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Construction Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Construction Fabrics Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Construction Fabrics Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Construction Fabrics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Construction Fabrics Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Construction Fabrics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Construction Fabrics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Construction Fabrics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Construction Fabrics Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Construction Fabrics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Construction Fabrics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Construction Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Construction Fabrics Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Construction Fabrics Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Construction Fabrics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Construction Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Construction Fabrics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Construction Fabrics Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Construction Fabrics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Construction Fabrics Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Construction Fabrics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Construction Fabrics Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Construction Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Construction Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Construction Fabrics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Construction Fabrics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Construction Fabrics Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Construction Fabrics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Construction Fabrics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Construction Fabrics Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Construction Fabrics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Construction Fabrics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Construction Fabrics Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Construction Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Construction Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Construction Fabrics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Construction Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Construction Fabrics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Construction Fabrics Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Construction Fabrics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Construction Fabrics Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Construction Fabrics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Construction Fabrics Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Construction Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Construction Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sioen Industries Nv
12.1.1 Sioen Industries Nv Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sioen Industries Nv Overview
12.1.3 Sioen Industries Nv Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Sioen Industries Nv Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.1.5 Sioen Industries Nv Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Sioen Industries Nv Recent Developments
12.2 Low & Bonar
12.2.1 Low & Bonar Corporation Information
12.2.2 Low & Bonar Overview
12.2.3 Low & Bonar Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Low & Bonar Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.2.5 Low & Bonar Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Low & Bonar Recent Developments
12.3 Sattler AG
12.3.1 Sattler AG Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sattler AG Overview
12.3.3 Sattler AG Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sattler AG Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.3.5 Sattler AG Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Sattler AG Recent Developments
12.4 Saint-Gobain
12.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.4.2 Saint-Gobain Overview
12.4.3 Saint-Gobain Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Saint-Gobain Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.4.5 Saint-Gobain Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments
12.5 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation
12.5.1 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation Overview
12.5.3 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.5.5 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation Recent Developments
12.6 Serge Ferrari
12.6.1 Serge Ferrari Corporation Information
12.6.2 Serge Ferrari Overview
12.6.3 Serge Ferrari Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Serge Ferrari Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.6.5 Serge Ferrari Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Serge Ferrari Recent Developments
12.7 Hiraoka & Co. Ltd.
12.7.1 Hiraoka & Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hiraoka & Co. Ltd. Overview
12.7.3 Hiraoka & Co. Ltd. Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hiraoka & Co. Ltd. Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.7.5 Hiraoka & Co. Ltd. Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Hiraoka & Co. Ltd. Recent Developments
12.8 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles
12.8.1 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles Corporation Information
12.8.2 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles Overview
12.8.3 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.8.5 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles Recent Developments
12.9 Verseidag-Indutex GmbH
12.9.1 Verseidag-Indutex GmbH Corporation Information
12.9.2 Verseidag-Indutex GmbH Overview
12.9.3 Verseidag-Indutex GmbH Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Verseidag-Indutex GmbH Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.9.5 Verseidag-Indutex GmbH Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Verseidag-Indutex GmbH Recent Developments
12.10 Hightex GmbH
12.10.1 Hightex GmbH Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hightex GmbH Overview
12.10.3 Hightex GmbH Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hightex GmbH Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.10.5 Hightex GmbH Construction Fabrics SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Hightex GmbH Recent Developments
12.11 Additional Company Profiles
12.11.1 Additional Company Profiles Corporation Information
12.11.2 Additional Company Profiles Overview
12.11.3 Additional Company Profiles Construction Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Additional Company Profiles Construction Fabrics Products and Services
12.11.5 Additional Company Profiles Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Construction Fabrics Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Construction Fabrics Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Construction Fabrics Production Mode & Process
13.4 Construction Fabrics Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Construction Fabrics Sales Channels
13.4.2 Construction Fabrics Distributors
13.5 Construction Fabrics Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
